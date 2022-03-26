Spanish League – Real Madrid: “I will bet that Madrid already has Mbapp and Haaland signed”

Lso two jewels that are on the market, Mbapp and Haaland are in the sights of Real Madrid and these could arrive in the summer if the great work of Florentino Perez. Something that is similar to what happened with the signing of Luis Figo at the beginning of the management of the president in 2006.

It included a clause penalizing €30 million, the annual subscription fee for club members.

That was the figure that was promised publicly to pay the future president if he did not get the hiring of the star which, for his part, should pay it if he backed out. Why did Florentino dare so confidently? For that compensation included in the agreement, which handcuffed a Figo who was almost ‘forced’ to take the air bridge. And Vicente Montes, an expert lawyer in sports law, intervened in this management internationally, who remembers him now for MARCA and discards and draws parallels with the situations of Mbapp and Haaland.

How was that crucial contract ‘invented’?

The process was launched about three months before the elections. Paulo Futre and Jos Veiga, Figo’s agent, called me. Paulo had already asked me before, without telling me the club or the player, so that I could study if a player could be signed in a specific way. I find out that it is Real Madrid and Figo only in the hours before the meeting.

And how did it progress?

I did it with José Luis del Valle, one of the most important heads in the legal field that I have known, as well as Florentino’s lawyer and right-hand man. When the day came to finalize everything, we sat down in the wee hours of the morning and drew up the document.

Did you make many inquiries?

He couldn’t because there was no precedent and he demanded the utmost confidentiality. José Luis and I saw that there were a series of obligations contracted between two parties, with identical commitments and with identical consequences, and that we were on a civil plane speaking of equality, reciprocity and financial balance in the contract. That is why we understood that it was a legal contract. From the beginning there was no doubt.

How long did it take from seeing that to deciding to put it on paper?

Like a week. You had to have more imagination than anything else.

And in writing it?

About two hours, not even three.

They have offered me a few million for Figo’s contract, but my word and loyalty are worth more”

How many pages was it?

I don’t remember exactly, I haven’t seen him for a long time, but about four.

Have they offered you something for him?

Much and many times. Lately they have been very heavy on the subject again, something before some recordings of an ex-journalist came out [Jos Antonio Abelln] to Florentine. But it doesn’t matter, I’m never going to sell it because my word and my loyalty are worth more.

Have you even been tempted with millions of euros?

Any.

Where is the document?

Where my father kept it, in Cceres.

After that binding contract, then another one had to be made, the definitive one, right?

Obviously, because at that time Florentino was only a member and a candidate.

A contract between Florentino and Haaland’s agent at the civil level in April 2021 would be valid and enforceable.”

What was the most important?

That both Florentino and Figo contracted a series of obligations, with one another, at a civil level, not as president of Real Madrid or with a club in between. As president of Real Madrid or as Real Madrid there would have been a sanction in the sporting sphere, the sporting regulations that prevent hiring a player before the six months in which his contract ends would have come into conflict. But I would like to express that, despite the rumours, Figo was never opposed to the signing.

On April 1, Florentino began the process of calling elections. That same day, Haaland’s father and his representative, Mino Raiola, visited Valdebebas, where they were received by José Ángel Sánchez and Juni Calafat. There is a theory circulating that a binding contract could be signed during that visit to Madrid. Do you see a parallel between the cases?

Yes, as long as it had been between Florentino, who was not president at the time, and Haaland or his agent.

Would it be valid and enforceable once Florentino was elected president?

Yes, taking advantage of a power vacuum at Real Madrid during which Florentino became ‘nobody’ in the sporting arena.

With nuances, but similar to what happened with Figo, right?

Exactly. But only if it was done in that impasse.

If Mbapp renews, he could not include a penalty clause in his short contract to leave because French regulations do not allow it.”

Another situation is that of Mbapp, whom Real Madrid could have signed freely from January 1.

That’s it. And, if he backed down for whatever reason, he would have to pay the termination clause, for example 1,000 million, which is what is becoming fashionable at Real Madrid. In January he could already have signed the definitive contract, like the one that is closed with a footballer in June, July or August. It is not a civil contract.

What possibilities do you see that, in the event that Mbapp renewed, an affordable termination clause would be included, as reported in France?

A clause could be put in place that states that in a given period Mbapp can terminate unilaterally, but without including an economic penalty because French regulations do not allow it.

Have you been consulted from Real Madrid about one of the two?

No. And I don’t see it necessary. They have José Luis del Valle and Javier López Farr and their team.

Knowing how you know Florentino Prez, would you say that you have signed Mbapp?

It’s playing wizard, but I’ll bet everything I do.

And Haaland?

It seems that it would be better in two seasons, or so the rumors are, but yes. I know that City wants a ‘9’, after the fiasco with Kane in 2021, and that it looks very strong economically to win this race against Real Madrid.