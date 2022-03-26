Spanish League – Real Madrid: Madrid, without worrying about the approach of Barcelona with Mbapp

ANDhe Barcelona put Real Madrid on alert after the news was released by L’Equipe, that the Laporta and entourage had approached PSG in search of mbapp, something that would have made the white board angry. Looks like that was just a leak from the Parisians to destabilize the negotiations for the most coveted striker.

What is Barcelona after? Is there really a non-aggression pact? Is it respected? The two entities always seek their benefit, as is logical, but everyone understands that the fight for Mbapp it only has one color and that any management around it will only serve to hinder and cloud a relationship that seems fluid and calm, despite the number of the photo and the four fingers of Laporta on the lawn of the Bernabu.

At Real Madrid the step has not been changed nor have they seen their heart rate alter. What had to be done is already done and if Barcelona really appears, knowing exactly how the operation is and what is the degree of commitment of Mbapp with the Madrid entity, something that began as a dream and that will soon end up being a reality.

Those, surprise movement, to be true, since the leaders of both clubs they sealed with a handshake that of not hindering open negotiations or renewals of players with one year of contract in one or another club.

can open a window that would be dangerous both for Real Madrid as for Barcelona, ​​especially for the Catalan club with the extensions of Gavi and Arajo run aground since January, as announced by MARCA.

in what has been dispute, even if only symbolic, been on the moves around Haland. Laporta has used his good relationship with Raiola to approach and announce negotiations, when in many of those meetings with the agent the talks have been by other players and not by the Norwegian.

The sudden and nocturnal appearance of the Barcelona in the future of Mbapp there is no way forward, at least for the madridista entity and its leaders, who consider that a large part of the work has already been done and completed. The countdown has already started.