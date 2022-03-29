Spanish League – Real Madrid: Real Madrid plays a ‘final’ against Celta

ANDhe Real Madrid He is already facing his return to competition after the heavy defeat against Barcelona in the last match. The parn has allowed the white players to fit in and assimilate the blow. After the storm, the calm of two weeks to rest and recharge batteries. Ancelotti has taken care of it: you give your players free and pampering. In the case of the internationals, they have changed their scenery and have moved away from the classic noise. The club has also done its part, with a technical and president meeting included to catch up and prepare for the decisive stretch of the season with the League and Champions in Game.

In Valdebebas they know that after the ‘therapy’ of the last few days, It’s time to get rid of the ‘ghosts’ of the Classic and not give a feeling of weakness. After the disappointment of the win, in cold the analysis in Madrid went through the important income they have at the head of the League in his capacity as a solid leader. And that income is what they want to defend so as not to give life to their rivals, leaving more points that allow their pursuers believe in the comeback.

The Real Madrid schedule: Celta (away), Getafe (home), Seville (away), Osasuna (away), Espanyol (home), Atltico (away), Levante (home), Cdiz (away) and Betis (home)

And in that sense, Saturday’s duel against Celta is a ‘final’. This is how Ancelotti sees it, who considers it key to defend the comfortable mattress of points that Madrid has (nine with Sevilla, second) and give no more ground. The technician knows that distance is important, but also that if the difference drops, the team will lose what it considers to be the ‘safety distance’ and they could enter into a difference that would generate

pressure and mistrust. On the sidelines, it will prolong the ‘crisis’ of the Classic and stretch doubts with Chelsea waiting around the corner.

The calendar that Madrid has ahead in the League is Celta (f), Getafe (c), Seville (f), Osasuna (f), Espanyol (c), Atltico (f), Levante (c), Cdiz (f) and Betis (c). Nine days and nine points ahead of Sevilla, which they must visit in three days. The exit to the Pizjun and the Wanda are two very tough commitments for those of Ancelotti, all the more reason to, at least, defend the current advantage until the duel in Seville and not see the leadership in danger.

Another reason to classify the Vigo match as ‘final’ is the Bara-Seville Sunday. A win against Celta It will have a sure prize for Real Madrid. If the azulgrana win (with one game less), they could have all their rivals at the same distance: 12 points with eight games to go. A tie would move them 11 points behind the second, which would continue to be Lopetegui’s men, and would stop Bara’s ‘rise’ after the Clsico. If Sevilla wins, they will keep their distance and they will ‘eliminate’ Bara from the fight.

Ancelotti knows that Bara has grown, which is once again a very strong team, and could be a very tough enemy in the final stretch of the League if they beat Sevilla and open the door for them with a new setback in Balados that gives them wings in their goal of coming back. In addition, the game they have pending is a plus compared to Sevilla and Atlético in the fight for the title. Sevilla-Bara can define many things, but for that Ancelotti He knows that it is vital that Madrid do their homework against Celta. It is the ‘final’ of Vigo.