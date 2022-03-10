Spanish Luis Prieto directs John Malkovich in the thriller “Shattered”

Madrid, March 10 After having directed Halle Berry in “Kidnap” (2017), the Spanish director Luis Prieto (Madrid, 1970) takes another step forward in the Hollywood industry with the thriller “Shattered”, which opens in Spanish cinemas next Friday and in which he has had John Malkovich. “As a movie buff you feel like you have an appointment with God and that puts you a little in your place as a mortal,” the director told Efe about his first meeting with the actor from “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988), “but right away you realize that he is a charming person, very generous, cultured and wonderful”. “He had moments on set where he stopped being John Malkovich the actor to being the person who helped fix the wheelchair because it had broken and you saw him get down on his knees with the screwdriver,” he recalled. Prieto is one of those few Spanish directors who have developed his career in the international arena, barely passing through Spain. His first short, “Bamboleho” (2003) toured festivals such as Tribeca or Venice and opened the doors for him to shoot a first feature, “Condón Express” (2005), which was a Spanish production but was shot in Argentina and took years to complete. . In 2007 he premiered “Ho voglia di te” in Italy, which became the biggest box-office hit for several years in that country and had its Spanish version, ” Quiero de ti” (2012), starring Mario Casas. “When I was tired of doing romantic comedies, the opportunity arose for me to do ‘Pusher’ in the UK, which was a ‘remake’ of Nicolas Winder Refn’s film; I did it and that brought me to the Anglo-Saxon market, I got agents in Hollywood and started my career in the United States,” he summarized. “Shattered” starts out as a passionate romance but turns into a bloody nightmare of technological terror. Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) stars as an estranged man who has become a millionaire at a very young age thanks to a sophisticated technological surveillance system. One day at the supermarket he meets the imposing Sky (Lilly Krug) who two days later is installed in her house. The cast is rounded out by Ash Santos as Sky’s roommate and John Malkovich as her landlord, a perverted gossip guy who meddles in their lives. “I was interested because it posed attractive challenges at the directing level, being a story with few actors and few locations, one of them the protagonist’s house, that mansion that has been built and that becomes his prison,” said the director. That in addition to David Loughery’s script nods to movie classics like “Misery”, “Basic Instinct”, “Fatal Attraction” or “Real Window”. “John Malkovic is like a slightly perverted James Stewart,” he said. Although it is a story that can be seen as pure entertainment, Prieto stressed that, for those who want to delve deeper, it offers something more. “There are reflections on the distribution of wealth and also the technological issue, these smart houses that make us fools, they are proposals that are there for whoever wants to pick them up.” At the time of the interview, conducted by videoconference, Prieto is in Pamplona (northern Spain) filming episodes of the series “Vampire Academy” for NBC Universal. “Almost everything is going to be shot in Olite and part of it is also in Zaragoza and Santander, there are very good locations in Spain,” he stressed. He also recently directed several episodes of “Money Heist” creator Alex Pina’s “White Lines” series. EFE mt/crf