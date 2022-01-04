Spanish openings – Real and Barça on Haaland: “Imminent decision on his future”

Below is the Spanish press review today Tuesday 4 January 2022.

Brand

“Upcoming decision”

Haaland wants to know his future before January 31st. Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the race for the Norwegian star. The player outlines the agreement with his agent. Borussia Dortmund press: they want to start planning without him.

AS

“Liga new”

The presentation of Ferran Torres, who had a positive result at Covid after the event, opens a promising January of purchases. Barcelona announces the purchase of Alves and closes Morata. Real Sociedad wants to support Mata with Rafinha. Atletico Madrid bet Azpilicueta, Betis Sevilla Ceballos and Sevilla Martial.

Sport

“Laporta: ‘Let’s all get ready, we’re back'”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends a message of optimism to the Blaugrana fans at the presentation of Ferran Torres. The new signing is ready: “I am coming to win great challenges and bring the club back to where it deserves.”

Mundo Deportivo

“Ferran Torres: ‘I never doubted'”

“I have not even thought about it”, says the forward on the day of his presentation as the new Barcelona player: “I will give everything to bring the blaugrana where they deserve”. 13,513 fans at the Camp Nou for him. “It was clear that I had been coming since I learned that Xavi wanted me.” Meanwhile, both Ferran Torres and Pedri tested positive at Covid. And Laporta surprises on Haaland: “Everything is possible”.