Spanish pace in Norway’s Arctic Race

PThe Spaniards played a role in the sprint at the Arctic Race of Norway. In the first leg of the Norwegian race, which was decided in the last few metres, two proper names worth highlighting were close to a position of honour. I knowSpain’s Marc Brustenga from Lidl-Trek, and Antonio Angulo from BH, who were fourth and fifth respectively.

This Friday is another good day for a sprint finish, with the course looking a little tougher than yesterday. Some that, as we talked to the heroes, may choose to race before the final sprint.

JOIN US FOR FORM STATUS

Antonio Angulo, Experienced competing in the Arctic Race of Norway Having gone through two editions of it already (this is the third), he knows the harshness of the weather in the north and how complicated the days of competition are. A competition with which he is feeling good as we could see tomorrow.

“The truth is that seeing ourselves in the fight is promising and motivating. Today’s end is favorable for me and Norway has always been good enough for us. We came in with the illusion of improving on previous results and at the moment we’re off on the right foot.” just started”, we remarked at the beginning of this second day.

On your behalf, Lidl-Trac Broker It appears that Mark Brustenga has definitely overcome the mononucleosis that had been taking a toll on him in recent months And eventually smiled again with a highly deserved fourth place.

“For me the sprint was long because I started a little earlier. But it’s been a while since I’ve been at this height and it’s good news to be at this height again“, the Catalan told us with a smile.

They wait for the more select days.’

yesterday, where the weather conditions meant that the day was not so difficult, Which led to a scramble for first place in the final kilometer It ended up with overbooking which made the sprint very difficult.

“Yes, came yesterday The guys were very strong and the circuit was not very selective. Today the road is a bit difficult. Let’s hope the weather will respect us because it could be complicated by rain and wind”, Antonio told us.

Like Angulo, Brustenga told us the same thing. “Today it looks like the wind and rain could make the finish even more difficult. we’ll see if it can,

will not be in spain tour

This Saturday, 26 August, the Tour of Spain starts in Barcelona, ​​very close to the home of Lidl – the Trek rider who They told us that he will not be in the final list.

“I’m not going to the Vuelta. It’s a shame because it starts at home, But I come from a time where health issues are ongoing. But look, I’m happy in Norway, enjoying the weather and trying my bestHe ended his talk with great optimism.