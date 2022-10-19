Spanish photographer Carlos Menéndez presents the editorial “Triumvirato”

The photographer Carlos Menéndez presents, together with his team “Triumvirato”, an editorial in which he shows his own palace intrigue full of color, fashion and a certain kitsch touch

Period stories always manage to grab the audience’s attention. Maybe it’s because of her palace intrigues, because of the luxurious environments of the monarchy or simply because of seeing Keira Knightley wearing those fabulous dresses with Chanel jewels as she did in Anna Karenina. It doesn’t matter, because deep down, we all feel a certain desire to live, even for a brief moment, in the luxurious Versailles of Marie Antoinette or in the Schönbrunn of Sissi, The Empress.

Photo Above: The Queen is wearing a Morle Studio dress + Orosia Monlat Shirt. The Servant wears an Orosia Monlat shirt. The King wears Guillermo Décimo jacket + Maria Luisa shirt from Spain.

The servant is wearing a Morle Studio dress + Adrián Martínez Mandonado Neck + Maison Margiela heels.

The young and talented Spanish photographer Carlos Menéndezmanages to immerse us in those environments that are as excessive as they are divine thanks to the magic of her camera and the charm of the three models Sergio García, Ernesto Crespo and Marta Santos in the fashion editorial “Triumvirate”. Desire, color and a lot of eccentricity are the stars of this editorial exclusively for Neo2. Ladies and gentlemen, the banquet is served.

The King is wearing a Nulismo coat + Guillermo Décimo Ruff + Dior Homme Jersey + New Rock Platforms. The Queen wears Reveligion dress and hat + Eduardo Nacarrete White Corset + Juan Millán White Bodysuit.

“Triumvirate”

Creative direction: Paola Cerralto (@paola_c), Adrián Martínez (@mrtnz_adrian) and Carlos Menéndez (@carlosmenended)

Photographer: Carlos Menendez

Stylists: Adrián Martínez and Paola Cerrato

MUAH: Andrea Egido (@andreaegidomuah)

MUAH assistant: Juanmi Sirgado (@800diamonds)

Art Direction: Lucho Campos (@luchocampos_)

Photography assistant: Juanmi Sirgado

Models: Edgar Crespo (@eggiecrespo) , Marta Santos (@sleepyflaka) and Sergio Garcia (@serserserserserserserserse___)

The King is wearing a Jorge de Álvarez jacket + Dior Homme Shirt + Guillermo Décimo Pants + Aft-r Barcelona Platforms. The Queen is wearing the Morle Studio jacket. The Servant is wearing a Maria Luisa lace shirt from Spain + Eduardo Navarrete Jacket.

The King wears jumpsuit Maria Luisa from Spain + Versace Jewelry Ring.

The King wears jumpsuit Maria Luisa from Spain + Versace Jewelry Ring. The Servant wears the Adrián Martínez Maldonado shirt.

The Queen wears a body Juan Millán + Cancán Eduardo Navarrete. The Servant is wearing a Morle Studio outfit.

The King wears Guillermo Décimo jacket + Maria Luisa shirt from Spain.

The Queen is wearing a Morle Studio dress + Orosia Monlat shirt.

The Queen is wearing a Morle Studio dress + Orosia Monlat Shirt + Aft-r Barcelona Platforms. The King wears Jacket Guillermo Décimo + Shirt Maria Luisa from Spain. The Servant wears the Orosia Monlat Shirt.