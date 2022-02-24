Spanish press surrenders to the performance of Héctor Herrera in the Champions League

“The Mexican and the French (Kondogbia) took over the central strip, they indistinctly ate those who passed through their area, whether they were called Bruno Fernandes or Pogba,” wrote El País

The Mexican Héctor Herrera was praised by the Spanish press after his performance in the match between Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United for the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

According to the main Iberian media, the ‘Zorro’ was positioned as one of the best players in the one-goal draw between the Colchoneros and the Red Devils. The Aztec midfielder played the ninety minutes in what was his first game as a starter in this edition of the ‘Orejona’.

Héctor Herrera dominates the ball prior to the corner kick – Atlético vs. Man United Getty Images

The newspaper Brand pointed out that blacksmith He was one of the footballers who most influenced the game of the Athletic and highlighted that the Mexican showed his ability to generate opportunities for his offensive teammates.

“The Mexican has taken over the midfield in the first few minutes. Very attentive to Bruno Fernandes. His game changes are gold for the band players of the Athletic. A pity the yellow card he has seen in the last minute of the first half,” the newspaper said.

For its part, ACE pointed out that the ‘Cholo’ Simeone has managed to regain stability in the midfield of the Athletic thanks to the level you have shown blacksmith in LaLiga and in the Champions League.

“Once again moving the team with a head, quality and ideas. The entrance of the Mexican has been a balm for Atlético’s midfield, which was having such a hard time having a break. He turned well, put quality and was attentive in the recovery. A solution for any close teammate. It suits the team very well,” he stressed.

Sports world highlighted that ‘HH’ was one of the most intelligent players in the Athletic and praised the way he handled the pace and speed of the Colchonero game.

“The Mexican has played several games at a very interesting level, he has a ball circulation that other teammates do not have,” wrote the Catalan newspaper.

Finally, The country indicated that Hector Herrera He responded “with a note” and stressed that the couple made up of Herrera and Kondogbia was key for Atlético to dominate Manchester United.

“In the center, the Herrera-Kondogbia couple. They had never played together as starters. Without Koke (injured) and without De Paul and Lemar (on the bench), the attempt sounded like defensive muscle, a pure test of agonizing survival It was not like that. Quite the contrary. With Llorente less participative and leaning to the right, the Mexican and the French took over the central strip, they ate those who passed through their area, whether they were called Bruno Fernandes or Pogba, “he wrote .

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid will play the return duel for the Round of 16 of the Champions League March 15th.