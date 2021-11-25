Spanish regulator sounds the alarm over Binance promo from soccer star Iniesta Da CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Spanish regulator sounds the alarm on the Binance promo from soccer star Iniesta



A major financial regulator in Spain has issued a warning to soccer star Andrés Iniesta for his promotion of the large cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Iniesta, a renowned midfielder who played for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has posted a promo on Binance on his Instagram and Twitter profiles.

On Wednesday, Iniesta posted several photos of him next to a laptop showing the Binance website, as well as a smartphone in his hands with several large crypto markets, including (BTC) and (BNB).

Read the full text on Cointelegraph