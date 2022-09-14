Spanish youtuber denounces theft of jewelry at the Punta Cana Airport valued at 5 thousand euros

Santo Domingo, DR.

“Let you know, be very careful, at least in the Dominican Republic with the issue of suitcases”, warns the Spanish youtuber Jordi Wild, after indicating that at Punta Cana International Airport, his mother was allegedly robbed of jewelry valued between “four thousand and five thousand euros.”

The Youtuber with more than 3.15 million followers on YouTube, does not specify when the robbery occurred, although the information was released in its episode # 152, published this Tuesday. The video has more than 200,000 views.

He says that among the garments that were stolen from the suitcases are some with significant sentimental value of his parent.

“There is a wave of robberies at the Punta Cana airport and they robbed my mother, they opened my mother’s suitcase, they broke the lock, they opened the suitcase,” he explains.

He says that when he told the story to Dominicans, they were told to robberies are common and are carried out in the area of ​​the General Directorate of Customs.

“In Customs they must notify someone, they come, they open it, they take it away from you and see you later and people from the Dominican Republic have told us that they do it like this (he makes a constant sign),” he explains.

Another item stolen was a his father’s blood pressure device, but they noticed the robbery already when they were in the hotel.