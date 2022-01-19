Spanking – Dan Savage – International

Clothing has no gender, GAGGING, because anyone can wear anything. Billy Porter was sent to Earth to teach us. Not all clothes can be sexy – think nightgowns, hospital gowns, or dressing gowns. That said, GAGGING, I don’t wear the kind of clothes that the cis-heterosexual patriarchy would have us believe are only for women. Let’s say I don’t wear more that kind of clothes. I’ve been a drag queen in the past, GAGGING, and there are photos to prove it, but I haven’t worn things like a skirt in years. And then you can stop thinking about sucking my dick.

I like your way of preaching more facts and fewer words, because gay boys dressed as women make me horny and when I see a gay guy dressed in sexy it immediately makes me want to jerk off, and maybe someday I’ll meet a gay guy like you and I’ll give him a blowjob.

The question that really matters here is not why you want to do such a thing, SPANK, but how much more time are you going to waste with your ass in the chair wondering why you want to do such a thing, when you could just go out and get that ass spanked. And even if you find a clear and sensible answer, you will still want men older than you to spank you. Because going to the root of a perversion – identifying some childhood trauma that explains everything – is not a cure. Instead of seeing the spanking you want as a mystery to solve, you should consider them a reward for all the questions you’ve been forced to ask yourself. If you need etiquette, SPANK, just say you’re bisexual in spanking. Not bisex in blowjobs, not bisex in anal sex, not bisex in handjob or mutual masturbation. Simply bisexual in spanking.

I’m a straight guy, but I’ve always wanted to be spanked by men older than me. Does this make any sense? I’m confused. I don’t like penises and I don’t want any. Yet I want men to spank me as punishment. Sometimes I don’t understand myself.

I hope I have an objective point of view on a certain matter. I am a 31 year old passive male. For twelve years I have been in an open relationship with an extraordinary active 31-year-old. A year ago I started suffering from gender dysphoria. Around the same time, he expressed a desire to be penetrated. I have never had any desire to penetrate anyone, I have never even felt the male urge to move my pelvis back and forth, but I hate the idea of ​​letting my boyfriend down. I can do it, but only with the help of erectile dysfunction medications. How can I get any pleasure from it?

–Topping Burden

You could penetrate your boyfriend with a sex toy, or you could make a sacrifice for the team every now and then (by taking some erection drugs and penetrating it), or your boyfriend could get penetrated by other men, since your relationship is already open. Or all these things together. And if it’s the movement of your pelvis and / or being in control of the situation that gets you aroused (or fuels your gender dysphoria), take an erection medication and let your boyfriend get it done. penetrate your hard cock by straddling you: so instead of you fucking him, he’ll fuck himself. Passive in power, active dominated!

***

I wonder how AJ, the findom adept you talked about at length in your last column, ended up on your radar and got what is basically free advertising. You said he lives in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. But isn’t that where you live too, Dan? And you said her bathroom is always spotless. And how do you know ? Are you in her bathroom?

–Dan’s Ethics Are Lacking

I’ve never met AJ in person. There is not just one city in the Northwest of the United States and I found AJ by searching on Twitter for gay men they were doing findom and that they might want to answer CASHFAG’s question. That said, DEAL, even if I’m too cheesy to be the finsub of anyone (or his sugar daddy, for that matter), I like cleaning bathrooms, but not in a perverse sense. I like to do it in a way like “I eat something – I listen to a musical – daydream – I do the cleaning while the husband and his friend are in the gym”. And so while I wouldn’t necessarily say no to AJ’s request to clean the bathroom, no one has asked me yet, DEAL, and I haven’t had the pleasure as a result.

***

I’m writing about your recent response to UNCUT, the guy who met men who thought they weren’t circumcised when they were definitely shredded. You suggested that these men lied about being circumcised. But not knowing could be much more widespread than we imagine. I quote from Epidemiology, an authoritative manual written by Leon Gordis of the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health: “A group of men was asked whether or not they were circumcised. It found that 19 of the 56 men who said they were, or 33.9 percent, were actually uncircumcised. And at the same time 47 of the 136 men who said they were not circumcised, or 34.6 percent, actually were. These data show that what emerges from the studies based on interviews is somewhat cut with the hatchet.

–Some Truly Are Thrown

While it is true that men are constantly lying to their possible future sexual partners – yes, #NonAllGliUomini and #EvenAlcuneDonne – it would seem that men are not lying on this point. In addition to the example of the manual you shared, STAT, other readers have submitted an excerpt from the Graham Norton show, in which Patrick Stewart tells Norton that he had an argument with his wife about his cock one day. He claimed he was circumcised, she said no. Stewart, who thought he knew his own cock, talked to his doctor about it and it turned out that his wife, who perhaps had more terms of comparison, was right: contrary to what Stewart believed about his own cock, he didn’t. he had been circumcised, neither as a child nor at any other time in his life. The movie, easy to find on YouTube (and a lot of fun) is further proof – anecdotal, in Stewart’s case – that many men don’t know their cocks.

***

In your answer to SADSON you clearly took a stand, thanks to the ease you probably have in hiding the truth from your partner. You say the father should have kept his mouth shut about his extramarital affair! You know nothing about the values ​​and decisions of this couple! Who are you to impose your values ​​on other people? Many of us believe that lying about infidelity is unbecoming! And the last sentence of your answer (“I hope there have been other women”) is extraordinarily childish, mean, and vengeful. And why then? To take sides against a clearly tormented heterosexual woman? It’s disgusting and shameful!

–Thoroughly Appalling Take Enrages Reader

This is an advice column, TATER. People send me questions, which I answer. So I’m not imposing my values ​​on anyone. I just do my job, literally.

And I’m not the first owner of a column of advice that invites a cheater to hide the truth from his partner: “The adulterer who wants to ‘fix things’ by revealing the whole truth would be better off shut up and deal with his guilt by behaving sensibly and staying away from other beds in the future ”. It is a passage of the Ann Landers Encyclopedia, published in 1978 (Ann assumes that all adulterers are male. I think she too could be accused of “taking sides”).

(Translation by Federico Ferrone)