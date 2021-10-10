sparkling evening. Waking up reveals unexpected surprises

Belen Rodriguez. Who won the share and listen competition of the evening of October 9, 2021? Let’s find out together the data of the preferences of the Italian public

Yesterday, 9 October, Rai presented the biographical film on the first network “Laurel & Hardy” on the life of famous comedians with Steve Coogan And John C. Reilly. The TV series aired on Rai Due “The Rookie”, Season 3 Episode 11 (“Fresh blood”). Rai Tre broadcast the biographical film “Vice – The man in the shadows ” with a stellar cast consisting of Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell.

The Mediaset networks, on the other hand, proposed the talent show “Tu si que vales”, with judges Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammucari And Sabrina Ferilli. To the conduction Belén Rodríguez flanked by Martín Castrogiovanni And Alessio Sakara. On Italia 1 we were able to see the famous film for children “Paddington 2” with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson. Rete Quattro broadcast a cult film of world cinema, “Agent 007 – Thunderball operation thunder” with Sean Connery as the most famous British secret agent of all time.

DON’T MISS ALSO -> “Who is there in the middle” Vanessa Incontrada, the very sweet PHOTO but a detail shakes the fans

Belen Rodriguez, what are the TV ratings on October 9, 2021. Who won the share competition?

The winner of the evening of 9 October 2021 is “Tú sí que Vales” with Belen Rodriguez which involved 5,214,000 spectators equal to a 31.6% share.

In second place we find “Laurel & Hardy”Which gathered 2,151,000 spectators in front of the screens equal to 10.9% share.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Eurovision Song Contest 2022: the Italian city that will host the event has been decided

Let’s find out the other data:

Rai Due: “The Rookie”– 1,111,000 spectators (5.2% share).

Loading... Advertisements

Network Four: “Agent 007 – Thunderball operation thunder” – 745,000 spectators with 4.2% share.

Italy 1: “Paddington 2” – 630,000 spectators (3.1% share).

Rai3: “Vice – The Man in the Shadow” – 598,000 spectators (3.4% share).

La7: “Versailles” – 311,000 spectators with a 1.8% share.

Tv8: “The Mask of Zorro” – 349,000 spectators with 1.9% share.

Nine: “The Perugia Crime – Who Killed Meredith?” – 299,000 spectators and a 1.7% share.

Tonight, October 10th, we will see the final of the UEFA Nations League between Spain and France. An episode of the cult program will be broadcast on Canale 5 “Jokes aside”, at the helm Enrico Papi.