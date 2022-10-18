Sparkling Zendaya at the Valentino Fashion Week show!

Zendaya didn’t miss Fashion Week 2022. So she wore her best outfit to go to the Valentino show. We tell you everything!

For Fashion Week 2022, actress Zendaya caused a sensation! She wore a stunning outfit for the Maison Valentino fashion show. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

An explosive fashion week

This year, Fashion Week is surprising! The designers have given everything to offer an explosive new collection. Several stars went there for the show. This is the case of the Kardashian family.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the latest Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week. The drummer even had the honor of close the show by playing the drums.

As for Kim Kardashian, she looked very beautiful in her Dolce & Gabbana outfit during Milan Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner was front row at the Acne Studios show. She was next to singer Justine Skye. There was also Jane Birkin, Disiz, and Camélia Jordana.

Then she attended the Balmain fashion show. A brand that she loves very much. Olivier Rousteing is also his great friend. There was also Neymar, Brooklyn Beckham, Stromae and his wife Coralie Barbier. But also Léna Situations.

What would this Fashion Week be without Bella Hadid’s performance for the Coperni brand. The French house founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant has pushed the limits of science by creating a magic dress.

Indeed, the model Bella Hadid appeared on stage, almost naked. Three men therefore sprayed her with a liquid, which, once solidified, created a white dress on the model’s body. The show was crazy!

Zendaya: a marvel at the Valentino fashion show

Actress Zendaya was also present at Fashion Week this Sunday, October 2. Yes, she did not miss the Valentino show in Paris. The great House has therefore presented its Spring/Summer 2023 Women’s Ready-to-Wear collection.

Several stars were present. Like Bilal Hassani, Selma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault. But also Tina Kunakey, Madelaine Petsch, Camélia Jordana. And even Léna Situations or Erykah Badu.

Zendaya therefore caused a sensation with her look. She was almost naked in a black jumpsuit with a shiny black jacket. And also black shorts. She also had a very beautiful makeup that highlighted her face.

The actress shone with a thousand lights. All eyes were on her. She even stole the show from Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola who were also at the Balmain show.

One thing is certain, Pierpaolo Piccioli, director of Valentino has never been so proud to have chosen the perfect muse for his brand. He had also described Zendaya as a very talented woman:

“A powerful young woman. And intense who uses his talent and his work to express himself”. It is true that Zendaya corresponds completely to the image of the brand. She is beautiful, sensual, romantic, is not it !

She also has a very beautiful look that makes more than one fall! The Eurphoria actress intends to remain the new face of the Italian house. This is what pleases his many fans!