sparks live between Marino and Marelli

Umberto Marino, general manager of Atalanta, replaced Gasperini after the match. Verbal confrontation with Luca Marelli’s arbitration vision

Finish with a very hot photo finish Atalanta-Juventus, challenge valid for the 25th day. The refereeing situations analyzed in the post-match studies of ‘Dazn’ by Luca Marelli are different: “The foul on Koopmeiners is certainly there. What matters is that it clearly anticipates Szczesny. Red or yellow? the benefit rule was granted. There is a mistake, the yellow card is missing for imprudence. Hateboer entered the ball away from De Sciglio. In the dynamics of the match, yellow is right “. Nothing of fact even about a possible hand ball in the area of de Ligt.

However, the general manager of Atalanta Umberto is not of the same opinion Marinewho at ‘Dazn’ went on the attack: “Fortunately Luca Marelli no longer referees. We have a different view. That’s a red foul and de Ligt’s hand ball is also a penalty. We comment on the episodes for what they are. I say they were red and rigor, this is our clear vision. Read the rules again tomorrow morning “.

THE RACE – “This was an excellent match for Atalanta. I saw the right spirit again, a little luck was missing. We must give great praise to those who allowed us to fight on an equal footing with Juve.

BOGA – “The teams that face us know us better and a player like him who has the idea in the short term helps us. We have made an important economic investment, we believe in it very much and we think it can make a great contribution. For Muriel it is now more difficult to find spaces because they know us ”.

CHAMPIONS – “The championship is very long. I also look behind Lazio, Rome, Fiorentina who can reach fourth place. It could still reserve some twists ”.