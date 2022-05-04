Sparks of Revolution, strategy against the popular revolution

Capital: Sparks of Revolution is a management and strategy game that puts us in front of a city destroyed by a great war. Among the rubble of the houses stands a great palace in which we live, work and make decisions for the citizens, who in turn are divided into three watertight classes: nobility, bourgeois and working class. The leitmotiv One of this project, developed by Lapovich Team and edited by 1C Entertainment, is that in addition to dealing with resource management, its systems will also challenge us to take into account the needs of each class to prevent a people’s revolution from ending our lives. regime.

That idea brings with it few, but interesting changes to the traditional formula of the genre. The usual elements are going to be present here, from the management of money, wood and other materials, to the construction of buildings, the investigation of new technologies and random events that will force us to make a decision with direct effects on our resources. In addition to all this, in Capital: Sparks of Revolution Other factors to take into account are also added: the happiness of each segment of society, migratory movements and, of course, the constant risk of civil protest.

Old-fashioned strategy and management

As is common in this type of title, the experience is divided into two main modalities: on the one hand we have a campaign between 10 and 15 hours in which several characters are giving us objectives to channel our management, while on the other there is a way sandbox in which we can play in a somewhat freer way. In both the mechanics are identical and, as usual, they get deeper as time goes by and we unlock new ways of dealing with the progress of our city, with new production buildings, new technologies, laws that unlock dynamics that will give the game a plus of interactivity For playable purposes we can expect a depth very similar to that of the saga Tropic.

All of these parts of the game keep to the main theme of the game. Capital: Sparks of Revolutionthat is, the class struggle. In this way, the buildings are limited by estates, prohibiting the entry of workers in the most expensive restaurants, for example, and the day is divided into three parts (work time, free time and rest time), as an example of the context. history in which the work is framed. With this setup, our duty is balance resources in a way that maintains the happiness of each social class in a suitable percentage: the more buildings for the working class there are, for example, the more happiness they will have. Happiness not only prevents members of that group from revolting against us, but also gives us temporary benefits from the support of each social class.

The palace is the epicenter of our power. The revolutionaries will try to take it when the protests progress, something that we will have to avoid using brute force.

Obviously, this gets more complicated as we progress through the game. What initially appears as a small settlement that is easy to control gradually becomes a an increasingly unstable city. The decisions that we have to make, sometimes in a compulsory way, will affect the happiness of certain social classes: for example, unlocking the crematorium will favor the management of the deceased in our city, but it will also cost us a loss of image on the part of the citizens. Here we find a key irregularity when assessing the project: while there are some relationships that make more or less sense, in general Capital: Sparks of Revolution sin of simplism when establishing this type of reaction in society and sometimes it even falls into classism, causing workers to revolt if they don’t have enough alcohol, for example.

Against the ghost that haunts Europe

In addition to avoiding the revolution, another complementary idea also orbits around the game: we can’t make everyone happy. This at the playable level means that the decisions we make will imply positive effects in one state and negative ones in another, almost radically. It’s another simplistic approach to the management of society: in a game of strategy, which sets its own fictional framework, why can’t I build mansions for the working class? Even though he has money and manages the city’s resources well, the buildings are capped to each estateprohibiting that I, as the fictional manager of this fictional city, can provide a good equal standard of living for everyone regardless of their classes.

If we win the favor of any of the three classes we will get temporary bonuses that will increase the production of certain materials.

It goes without saying that a game inspired by the classism of the 19th century, which served as the engine of the class struggle and the European bourgeois revolutions, is going to end up being effectively classist; what is interesting is to see if a title that reflects that reality is capable of providing an insightful look or if it simply is going to stay in recreating the unfair situations that occurred at that time. Taking into account that Capital: Sparks of Revolution invites us, for example, to quell civil protests by sending police patrols that we can order to shoot to kill, we believe we are not wrong in saying that it is closer to the latter than the former. What does it mean to recreate without criticizing? Is it a tool that encourages discussion or just a game that takes advantage of a certain aesthetic without taking into account its context?

Because yes, although he does not seem to have the intention of making a comment on the class struggle (which is already a comment in itself), Capital: Sparks of Revolution tastefully collects the aesthetics of the time and offers us a curious pixelated version of a 19th century European city. Its visual section is one of the best of the set thanks to a pixel art isometric reminiscent of the great classics of the genre. Building up the city is a delight as we see it progress from a quagmire of crumbling houses to a living city filled with lights and highly detailed buildings. A pity that this quality does not also reach the interfacewhere we will have to make do with somewhat awkward menus, unclear icons and a font size that is too small.

The map, which is not too big, will take the shape of a city as we progress in managing it.

Conclusions

Regardless of how interesting its premise may be, Capital: Sparks of Revolution does little to explore and exploit it. In the end, it ends up being a city management game that, in a very brief way, integrates additional systems that do not end up having a fundamental weight in the experience. In addition, it remains adhered to the classical and capitalist definition of progress, preventing us from toying with other possibilities in our management of the city, which essentially goes against the idea that management is our and places us within a system restricted by classes that does not seem to want to take advantage of it to launch any message, but rather to take advantage of the powerful static in which it is set. Leaving that aside, this strategy game will be more than enough for those looking for a demanding management experience to throw their teeth into. many hourssomething for which its well-cared artistic style is appreciated and for which we would ask for a more elaborate interface.

We have conducted this review on PC with a Steam copy of the game provided by Dead Good.