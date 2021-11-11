Sparta or Athens? Authoritarianism and democracy, meeting with Eva Cantarella at the Ducale

Genoa – Eva Cantarella she is the speaker of the meeting Sparta or Athens?, scheduled Sunday 14 November 2021, at 6 pm, in the Minor Council Hall of Ducal Palace (free admission subject to availability, with green pass). In Sparta and Athens. Authoritarianism and democracy, published by Einaudi in 2021 Eva Cantarella proposes a exciting reinterpretation of rivalry between two powers of the ancient world which, over the centuries, have become reference points for philosophers, politicians, sociologists and revolutionaries. Two cities that, still today, represent ideal and opposing state models.

Genoa – On the one hand, a democratic, innovative system open to trade and commerce; on the other, a closed, conservative world, inspired by military-type values ​​in the name of which citizens proudly accepted the restrictions of individual freedoms. This is how Sparta and Athens have always been described, but how to distinguish reality from representation? After all, two o’clock poleis they were born of the same culture, spoke the same language, honored the same gods. They had fought side by side against a common enemy, the Persians, before turning from allies to enemies. Starting from the story of this antagonism, with special attention to social as well as political institutions – in particular to the education of citizens and the condition of women -, Eva Cantarella arrives at the “reuse”, operated by Western culture, of two systems that , from time to time, they have been invoked both by those who aspired to found a democratic state and by those who wanted to create an authoritarian, totalitarian, tyrannical state.

Genoa – “Athens became the city of the miracle in Pericles’ speech for the dead of the first year of the Peloponnesian war, and the myth of Sparta was born at the very moment in which the three hundred fell in Thermopylae: it does not matter that they were really three hundred, that they were or except all volunteers. These are problems that concern the history of the two cities, not their myth: being by definition out of time, this continues to live both in the recurring reinterpretations of popular culture and in the historical-political debate ».

This event was updated with new information on 11/11/2021 11:23 PM.

