Spartacus, the PlayStation Game Pass, filters price and content of its three levels

Rumors about some kind of PlayStation GamePass In the purest style of Xbox, they continue to increase and the hypothetical State of Play in March could be the perfect place and time for their presentation. To recall, everything indicates that Sony will expand its PlayStation Plus subscription with new functions and the integration of some elements of PlayStation Now, as revealed internally for the name spartacus. On this occasion, the GamesBeat medium has offered new details of what the offer of the renewed service will be like.

Spartacus could be considered an evolution of PlayStation Plus with three levels. The names of these levels would be Essential, Extra and Premium, although they could change when the service is launched. The surprise is that it seems that the type of subscription will be monthly.

PS Plus Essential It is the type of subscription that we know today. It will cost 10 dollars per month to be able to download free games on a monthly basis.

It is the type of subscription that we know today. It will cost 10 dollars per month to be able to download free games on a monthly basis. PS Plus Extra It will cost $13 a month and will add a catalog of hundreds of games that can be downloaded to the console, unlike what happens with PS Now.

It will cost $13 a month and will add a catalog of hundreds of games that can be downloaded to the console, unlike what happens with PS Now. PS Plus Premium It would be the most complete option costing 16 dollars per month, including the possibility of playing in the cloud. It also includes a library of classic games, as well as a new game trial feature that will allow you to launch the full version of a game, much like the current Cyberpunk 2077 trial.

Both the prices and the names could change, but the information is similar to previous leaks, which suggest that PS Plus will have three types of subscription with different characteristics, although none of them will include the premieres of PlayStation Studios as is the case with Xbox Game Pass. However, what seems to be clear is that PS Plus is about to evolve to be more competitive.

