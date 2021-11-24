Sports

Spartak Moscow calls Spalletti a clown!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Spartak Moscow sensational, clown emoji on social media for Spalletti! Revolt Azzurri fans: You have only lost time

Sensational on Twitter: Spartak Moscow gives a clown to Luciano Spalletti for not shaking Rui Vitoria’s hand, the social clash between the fans and the Russian club arrives

The images of Luciano Spalletti who refused to shake hands with his colleague Rui Vitoria afterwards Spartak Moscow Naples. The Russian club filmed the video and shared it on their Twitter account with the following message: “Two emojis to describe this picture?”, complete with a clown emoticon following.

Sensational on social media: Spartak Moscow defines Spalletti as a clown!

Latest football news Naples – There are no Napoli fans to the offense of Spartak Moscow towards the symbol of the clown in Spalletti, who promptly replied to this tweet underlining the lack of sporting loyalty of the Russian players, who for the whole ninety minutes wasted time simulating injuries and physical problems. We remind you that, as pointed out by the Tuscan technician at the press conference, it all started with the fact that Rui Vitoria, at the beginning of the race, did not greet him as is routine.

Spartak Moscow Naples
Luciano Spalletti Rui Vitoria

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Theo-Milan, renewal tests: here is the figure that could satisfy the parties

3 weeks ago

The predictions for Friday 12 November

2 weeks ago

“At 20 million it’s a coup”

2 weeks ago

Super League, fake profiles to push the project after the announcement | News

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button