Spartak Moscow calls Spalletti a clown!

The images of Luciano Spalletti who refused to shake hands with his colleague Rui Vitoria afterwards Spartak Moscow Naples. The Russian club filmed the video and shared it on their Twitter account with the following message: “Two emojis to describe this picture?”, complete with a clown emoticon following.

Sensational on social media: Spartak Moscow defines Spalletti as a clown!

Latest football news Naples – There are no Napoli fans to the offense of Spartak Moscow towards the symbol of the clown in Spalletti, who promptly replied to this tweet underlining the lack of sporting loyalty of the Russian players, who for the whole ninety minutes wasted time simulating injuries and physical problems. We remind you that, as pointed out by the Tuscan technician at the press conference, it all started with the fact that Rui Vitoria, at the beginning of the race, did not greet him as is routine.