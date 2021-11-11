Spas bonus sold out: how many applications accepted in Emilia Romagna – Economy

Bologna 10 November 2021 – It was sold out, in just four hours, the Spa Bonus, whose official bookings have started, throughout Italy, Monday 8, but have suffered some setbacks, due to the avalanche of requests from over 500,000 citizens, requests they have sent the Invitalia platform into a tailspin.

Bonus terme, the accredited structures in Emilia Romagna – What are the benefits of spa treatments

Bonus Terme: applications in Emilia-Romagna and at national level

In Emilia Romagna the requests were approx 60,000. Once the reservations were received, the spas had to register them on the platform but – he explains Lino Gilioli, president of Coter (Consorzio Terme Emilia-Romagna) which brings together the 24 spas of the region -, around “at 18:30 yesterday they ran out the 53 million euros made available as national funds “.

The bonus secured one discount for spa services up to 200 euros. “On a national level – Gilioli points out -, there were approximately 520,000 applications and they are left 50% unpaid. In Emilia-Romagna the requests accepted were 40,000 and they are left About half outstanding, that is 20,000“, Therefore, for a total of 60,000 questions, nearly 10% nationwide.









The president of the Terme Er Consortium, “An initiative to be repeated”

In short, an initiative – underlines Giglioli – “welcomed with great enthusiasm from the citizens and that, with some correction on the IT side, it may be useful to repeat: in this way we give support not only for the economy of spa companies, but the territories are also revived. It is important that citizens want to take care of their health, especially in this period of health emergency, it is money well invested “. “It was a tour de force – Gilioli points out – to concentrate all the organizational efforts in a few hours, but we are very satisfied with the positive reaction of the people”.

“The measure launched by the Mise – commented Massimo Caputi, president of Federterme Confindustria – has shown all its validity, also in replacement of measures such as refreshments and holiday vouchers. The appropriation has relaunched the sector, attracted new masses of citizens to the Italian spas and created a multiplier effect for tourism in thermal areas equal to at least six times the investment of the State “.







