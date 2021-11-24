Spazio Conad: flavors from the world, more than a thousand labels in the cellar and the brand new single-row crates (Photo)

PROMOREDAZIONALE – The new renovated shop in Civitanova was inaugurated this morning after the restyling works that brought lots of news. «We have 150 employees – explains Luciano Laloni, partner of Civita forum, the company that manages the store – and we have completely renovated the fresh, butcher and cured meats department. We carried out a meticulous analysis on the territory to introduce local producers ”

November 24, 2021 – 2:28 pm –

loading readings



There is balsamic vinegar to be grated and one with beer, tahini to make hummus, but also the family-run micro cellar in Macerata. It is the new point of sale Conad space in via San Costantino inside the Cuore Adriatico shopping center. New more functional spaces, great attention to the fresh and very fresh department and the most stocked cellar in the province of Macerata with over 1000 labels. A new distribution format where the territory and local farms coexist with flavors from all over the world. The store has reopened after a few weeks of renovations bringing with it many new features: from the range of products, as well 30 thousand items, to the brand new ones single row checkouts, a system never seen before in the province of Macerata that allows even greater safety and spacing and faster scrolling of the rows. The new store on 6 thousand square meters enjoys totally renovated spaces designed in line with Conad’s philosophy centered on people and the community with a complete and quality offer, able to cover every need and based on specific drivers: food experience, family and free time, health and well-being.

“We have 150 employees – he explains Luciano Laloni, partner of Civita forum, the company that manages the store – and we have completely renovated the fresh, butcher and cured meats department. We played ameticulous analysis of the territory to introduce local producers and with over a thousand labels to date, the Conad winery is the best stocked in the province of Macerata. Another aspect are the “flavors of the world”. From a study it emerged that in Civitanova there are more than 40 ethnic groups and 5,000 foreigners, we have created a space of 16 meters of shelving in which to find ingredients for all types of cuisine, Thai, Mexican, Chinese, Indian. It is the largest in the region. It is a truly spectacular setting, the desire was to create the most important store in the area in the province of Macerata. All the employees have been trained and for the first month there will be personal shoppers who will help customers navigate the aisles to become familiar with the new location of the goods ».

A great novelty is represented by single-row cashiers, a new payment method that provides a single row spaced with a path and traffic lights with the customer accessing the first free cashier. Already tested in the province of Ancona, it is a unique novelty for the Macerata area. “With the important reopening of the Conad Space in Civitanova, we aim to further strengthen the synergistic relationship with the territory and meet customer needs even better, guaranteeing an efficient and modern service and an advanced multi-channel, convenient and quality offer – has declared theCEO of Conad Adriatico Antonio Di Ferdinando – we are developing a program of major investments for new openings and for the refurbishment of existing stores. Our goal is to enhance customer service and consolidate the relationship with the community, strengthening the attention to local products and collaborations with local companies “.

In line with the Spazio Conad format, the purchase path is enhanced directly at the entrance with great emphasis on the world of fresh and fresh products, with a particular enhancement of the many excellences of local productions and with spaces dedicated to gluten-free and lactose-free products and to the whole world of healthy nutrition. Among the services, the new assisted and self-service butcher shop with selected meats from controlled farms and with the brand new “Aging cell”, the fishmonger, assisted and take away, with the best Adriatic fish and the renewed Sushi daily corner with an interesting selection of proposals, a ham shop and a cheese shop with a really wide assortment. The offer on fresh products is completed by the gastronomy area with hot and cold counter, the rotisserie, the bakery and pastry shop with high quality internal production and the dairy department. To all this is added the home world, technology, free time, toys and various genres and the promotions area which in this period is dressed up for Christmas with lots of gift ideas and promotions. Completely renovated and enlarged the “Con Cura” area, integrated with the store, the parapharmacy and the optician where they find space for health, free time, personal care and the world of children, with a vast and convenient assortment. Inside the store there is also the area dedicated to catering, an ideal space between local specialties and tradition, where it will be possible to taste breakfasts, tasty lunches or stop for an aperitif.

“With this restructuring Conad reaffirms its commitment to create value with the territory – adds Giuseppe Rocchio, director of the attraction sales network – we have included 200 companies in the Marche region for 1500 products, on the one hand to lend a hand to the local economy, on the other hand to satisfy the customer more and more by offering more choice. The layout of the restaurant has been truly revolutionized, pedestrian paths have been created to make the shopping experience easier and the “farmer’s ready” products, fresh semi-finished vegetables, have been added. In addition in the whole section With care that includes opticians, pharmacies and parapharmacies as well as offering products we are introducing a range of services ranging from blood pressure measurement to consultations from professionals such as a dermatologist or nutritionist. Finally, the single row which is a novelty for the point of sale and which from our reports where we have already adopted it shows an improvement in efficiency of about 20%, allowingreduce the wait at the checkout by going from an average of 5 minutes to 4 minutes“.

The economic investment plan is also ambitious: the refurbishment of the Civitanova store cost 2 million euros and is part of a territorial plan equal to 50 million euros for the four-year period 2020 – 2023 for the Marche as explained by the director of the Conad Adriatico technical office development Lucia Grandoni: “The reopening of the Civitanova store is the result of an investment plan worth 170 million euros, of which 50 million for the Marche region – he says – of which 18 million in 2021 alone. It is an ambitious plan for the repositioning of the sales network , an activity that, especially after the pandemic, we cannot postpone. In fact, Covid has accelerated an ongoing trend in the market with new needs and new demands on the part of the consumer, such as greater attention to products dedicated to health and organic products and new services. For 2022, a further 10 million investment is planned in the Marche region. Thanks also go to Finiper, our strategic partner ».

Spazio Conad is open 7 days a week with continuous hours from Monday to Sunday from 9 to 21.

(promotional article)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page



–