Spazio, the project to build the first film studio

There is a project to build a film studio in space. The module, owned by the manufacturer Space entertainment enterprise (See), will be built by the company Axiom space. The goal is to dock it in 2024 at the International Space Station (Iss), inside the structure they can be filmed movie, television programs and hosted concerts and sporting events, with plenty of room for a richly paying elite audience. The first to use the new study should be Tom Cruise, to make his next film set in space.

Who but the protagonist of the saga Mission: Impossible could he be involved in the creation of the first space film studio? There See has in fact revealed that he is behind the production of the next Tom Cruise film, whose realization had been anticipated by NASA in 2020, when it announced that it had opened a collaboration with a famous actor to shoot a film on the ISS.

According to the press release issued by See, the study will be carried out within a module of 6 meters in diameter, which will be in the shape of a large one white sphere. The structure will be produced by Axiom, the company that won the contract to build the first private space station in partnership with NASA. The company plans to hook the first block, the Axiom hub 1, to the ISS by 2024, to which the See-1 module will also be attached. Later, by 2028, the new commercial space station will separate from the ISS, becoming a free-flying vehicle.

See, co-founded by producers Elena and Dmitri Lesnevsky, has already announced that it intends to open the studio to other film companies without going into detail on the rental costs of the structure. The company hasn’t even revealed yet what the budget for the realization of the See-1 module, but announced that he is looking for investors and plans to launch a fundraiser soon.