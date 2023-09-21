Spc in talks for Sean Penn, Dakota Johnson drama

Sony Pictures Classics is in talks to pick up “Daddeo,” TheWrap has learned. Although the acquisition is not yet complete, SPC is on the verge of grabbing the Sean Penn/Dakota Johnson taxi melodrama for North America, Latin America, and various European and Asian territories.

The pic, directed by Christy Hall — who previously co-created the Netflix series “I’m Not Okay With This” — was well received first in Telluride and then in Toronto. His directorial debut concerns a taxi driver (Penn) and a rider (Johnson, replacing the originally attached Daisy Ridley) as they get to know each other while traveling from JFK Airport to Manhattan.

Backed by CAA Media Finance and WME Independent, the film was granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, which allowed both actors to promote it in Toronto. It was produced by Hercules Film Fund, Teatime Pictures, First Love Films, Raindrop Valley, Projected Picture Works and Rhea Films.

Written and directed by Hall, the film stars Johnson as its producer, along with Ro Donnelly, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Christy Hall, Paris Kassidokostas-Lattice and Terry Dougas. The executive producers are Jean-Luc de Fanti, Max Work, Kostas Tsoukalas and Christopher Donnelly.

