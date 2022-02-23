“Speak clearly!”: Putin’s scolding to his intelligence chief on the independence of territories in Ukraine

The Kremlin announced last Monday, February 21, that Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize the independence of the pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and that for this “a decree will be signed to that effect.” According to the same source, Putin informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and the German head of government, Olaf Scholz, of the decision.

The recognition refers to the independence of the self-proclaimed “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk, two pro-Russian territories of the Ukrainian Donbas, a mining and industrial basin bordering Russia. In eight years, the war between Kiev and the separatists, supported by Moscow, has left more than 14,000 dead, as reported by the AFP agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. – Photo: AFP

However, one of the episodes that has attracted the most attention happened precisely during the Security Council that took place in the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian president, to discuss the decision to recognize or not the independence of the pro-Russian separatist territories in Ukraine.

Present at the meeting was Vladimir Putin and the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, as well as other senior officials from that country. During the intervention of the Russian intelligence chief, Putin abruptly interrupted him and questioned his position on the decision to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk.

“Are you suggesting that we should start negotiations? Or are you talking about acknowledging their sovereignty? Vladimir Putin asked Sergei Naryshkin as the intelligence chief considered offering his separatist partners in Ukraine a chance to talk, before officially granting recognition of their independence.

At that moment, Naryshkin could not continue his speech and began to stutter at the question received. “Speak, speak, speak clearly!” Putin told him, seeing him doubt his position against the Donetsk and Lugansk territories. Immediately afterwards, the head of Russian intelligence replied: “I will support the proposal to recognize the territories…”, but he was interrupted again.

“Will we support? or do you support the proposal? Speak clearly, Sergei!” Vladimir Putin questioned him for the second time. “I support the proposal,” replied Naryshkin sheepishly. “Then say it like that! Yes or no?”, sentenced the Russian president, visibly impatient with the doubts of the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The scolding did not end there

Faced with harsh questions received, Sergei Naryshkin resumed his speech and stated: “I support the proposal for the entry of the population of Donetsk and Lugansk to the Russian Federation.” However, his response ended up upsetting Vladimir Putin. “We’re not talking about that. We are not discussing that. We are talking about whether or not to recognize their independence,” Putin reproached him once again.

Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images) – Photo: Getty Images

Finally, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service rectified his message and said: “I support the proposal to recognize the independence of these territories.” Finally, Putin accepted his correction. “Well. You can sit down now, thank you”, the Russian president told him after the exchange of comments.

It should be noted that the Russian recognition of the separatists would put an end to the peace process resulting from the 2015 Minsk agreements, signed by Russia and Ukraine under Franco-German mediation, which precisely sought to return those areas to Ukrainian sovereignty, as stated the AFP agency.

The leaders of the two pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine had asked the Russian president to recognize their independence and activate “defense cooperation”. The requests, broadcast on Russian television, were launched by the leaders of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” and the Lugansk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, respectively.

The West believes that Russia instigated the conflict in eastern Ukraine and sponsors the separatists. Moscow, on its side, accuses the Ukrainian authorities of torpedoing the 2015 peace agreements.