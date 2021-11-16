speak Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito and Roberto Saviano

Ciro and Gennaro are back and, with them, the last season of the highly acclaimed series Gomorrah. Fifth season, as well as the final one, for a cycle that started in 2006 with the publication of the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano, continued with the 2008 film by Matteo Garrone winner of the Grand Prize of the Jury at Cannes and became a global phenomenon with the production and distribution of the TV series which started in 2014. This product has become a real event since its first release and which has seen its fame increase over time. two criminals and the entire circle of power that surrounds them. Results in front of which Saviano himself is shocked, as he demonstrates during the presentation of the first two episodes, before the start of the series marked a day November 19 once again on Sky.

“It’s hard to put into words how it all began.” reconfirm the writer “What we certainly wanted from the beginning was the possibility of giving the series the space and depth it deserved, the right to complexity that we tried to offer to the story and to the audience, trying to make this story as universal as possible. When abroad they look at Gomorrah, in fact, they not only see the specificity of Campania, but they rediscover the problems of their suburbs in every part of the world, as I have been able to see several times when speaking to the international press. “.

A series that has always been based on themes such as power and what this represents, with the inability of the characters to save themselves in any way from their fate. Roberto Saviano continues: “Making a series like Gomorrah required courage, especially that of the producers, who understood that we didn’t have to deal with extravagance or in a para-documentary way this type of story in which absolute evil stands out and the fact that the characters act as they do it because they know that this is the only perspective they have: to cheat or be cheated. “.

Narratives that, now in their fifth season, investigate more and more deeply into these characters embedded in dynamics that see them doomed to ruin in one way or another, but that have instead brought incredible luck to their interpreters. “I am reminded of a phrase from Ghoete, who says that theater is as dangerous as a tightrope walker and that is why he would not want anyone to come near it. But luckily, on that thread, I wasn’t alone. “ comments Marco D’Amore, actor and now also director of the episodes of Gomorrah, in addition to the direction that saw him also involved behind the camera for the appendix film The immortal (2019) “It is impossible to deny that a certain danger has not been faced in handling a material such as that offered by Roberto Saviano, while at the same time trying to renew the language of television and create something spectacular for the Italian panorama. This commitment weighed on our life, our work, but it personally changed my existence and took away from me many prejudices that I had on my land from which I wanted to escape at the age of eighteen. And even more on those people who, unlike me, could not choose differently for their future. “.