Speakers in flight to China? The FISI does not speak, but the confirmations are in a story shrouded in mystery

First excluded from the Olympics, now headed for Beijing: the Piedmontese sprinter, as confirmed by several sources and the same colleagues of “Race”, is in China. Clarifications are awaited from the federation to understand what may happen.

Thursday 3 February, 5:30 pm

A sensational story and still shrouded in mystery, at least in part.

Mattia Casse is flying, indeed he has already arrived in Beijing, towards the Olympic Games. The news was reported a few hours ago by Davide Labate, with the FISI who did not comment on the indiscretion which then became certainty; we have had confirmation from several sources that the Piedmontese sprinter has already left for China a few hours ago, with the same colleagues from “Race Ski Magazine” who clearly indicated that Mattia was on the same plane as the journalists Andrea Chiericato and Gabriele Pezzaglia (towards Beijing on the flight that also hosted Lara Della Mea and Anita Gulli).

What happens now? The odds available to the blue men’s sector have not changed, seven places and no defections as far as we know. Casse did not take part in the first downhill test and will not take part in the one tomorrow, the attempt could be made for the super-g on February 8, but in whose place?

On Monday and Tuesday, the blue sprinter trained in Sestriere, returning to the track one week after the very painful exclusion, for which Mattia himself had argued a few hours later on social media, having “learned from social networks” that he had not been included in the list for the Games.

The FISI will now have to clarify.