Speaking different languages, with the family as a witness and an invented butler: Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé’s first date

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé (Photos: Instagram)

November 2008. Gran Rex Theater, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Already with a renowned musical career, a Michael Buble 33 years old was appearing for the first time before the Argentine public and among the first rows was louisana lopilato, who at that time was taking sax classes and her interest in the singer’s musical style -who used to be compared to Frank Sinatra- led her to get tickets to go see him. She was accompanied by her sister and her friend Rodrigo Guirao Díaz, who later became one of the first witnesses of her love story.

In the front row of the Gran Rex theater, the one that the 21-year-old actress knew perfectly well from the number of seasons she did there with Chiquititas and also with Rebel wayit was Griselda Siciliani with her then partner Adrián Suar. And during the show, she felt that the musician was looking at her from the stage. She noticed it once, twice, during the entire recital. “I experienced it as: ‘What balls the guy has!’. I mean, I was with my boyfriend and he was looking at me”, he recalled recently, long after that situation. However, she later realized that Bublé had not really noticed her but the woman who was behind her: Luisana Lopilato.

Although the former Married with children had bought her tickets, upon learning of her presence, a record company worker invited her to take a photo with the international artist. She was fascinated, of course she wanted to accept, even though she didn’t speak a word of English and she would know that would limit any possible dialogue. Rodrigo Guirao Diaz He accompanied her and ended up being the intermediary in the cordial greeting since he did speak the language.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé got married in April 2011 and had two parties: one in Argentina and one in Canada

And that exchange was so brief that Bublé thought that the model and actor was Lopilato’s boyfriend. That’s why he didn’t insinuate anything at that time either, and he also didn’t admit that he hadn’t been able to take his eyes off her during the whole show. “It never happened to me with anyone what happened to me when I saw her. There was a special connection.”The singer told later, when he was already in a relationship with Luisana, who turns 35 on May 18.

What happened next? The artist continued with his international tour and they did not see each other again. Although they exchanged their emails. Luisana, meanwhile, registered on his official site to receive information about his career. One day she got an email and she thought it was a promotion. However, he saw that it was directed at her and personalized. It was from Michael Buble.

At that time, the actress had decided to learn English and began studying with a teacher who lived across the street from her house. She barely saw the email, she crossed the street to have it translated and help write the response. So, she decided that it was time to reinforce her daily classes and over time she managed to answer those emails on her own.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé share romantic photos on their social networks

The first date was months later, in another visit of the singer to the country. Luisana picked him up and took him to eat at her family home in Parque Chas. It was not a meal for two, but a slightly more crowded one since his mothers and brothers participated. Some time later, she ended up saying that even she had used a lie that night: in order to “impress” him -as she once said- she invented that they had a butler and a friend dressed as such to serve them during the evening. Her parents, meanwhile, “put on the best clothes.” But none of this was necessary for Bublé: he was already in love with her from the first day he saw her, that’s why he had returned to visit her.

That night, he went for everything. “I am going to marry you”, promised those who still choose to call a friend, a link that, between mail and mail, became a love at a distance. The visits were less sporadic, until they decided to bet on their partner and sat down to think about their professional and personal future. Neither of them wanted to relegate her career: she would continue to work as an actress from anywhere in the world – over time the doors of other industries opened for her – and he would continue to tour and perform.

They have a house in Canada, Argentina, and also in Hollywood, where they were neighbors of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, in front, Tobey Maguire, Keanu Reevesas they told in an interview in Susana Giménez’s living room in 2011.

Michael Bublé has tattooed the names of his children with Luisana Lopilato

They were married in April of that year, and the marriage proposal was as romantic as it was crazy. Bublé still hadn’t mastered Spanish perfectly and she decided to memorize what she would say to him later. What was Luisana’s reaction? She started laughing, she thought it was a joke or her boyfriend was practicing the language. But no, he was telling her that he wanted to spend the rest of her life with her.

They got together civilly at the Registrar’s Office on Uruguay Street, in Buenos Aires, and two days later they held a religious ceremony and a party at the Estancia Villa Maria de Cañuelasin the same one in which they celebrated their wedding Abel Pintos and Mora Calabrese in September of last year. A month later, they celebrated their wedding again in a private room in Vancouver, Canada, with whom they had not been able to travel to Argentina.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé are parents of Noah, Elías, Vida and expect their fourth baby

Two years later they began to enlarge their family: Noah born in 2013, Elijah in 2016. When his second son had just a few memes, life put them to the test: after a series of medical studies, Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. Her parents put everything aside and focused on accompanying his son in the treatment. They did not give interviews, stopped using their social networks and stopped all their work projects.

Once he was cured, they announced the happy news through a statement and resumed their activities. There were very few times that they spoke publicly of those times, it is that they decide to keep it in the privacy of their relatives, on whom they relied at that time to get ahead.

The romantic family photo: Noah in the middle of Luisana Lopilato, who is holding Vida and Michael Bublé, with Elías on his shoulders

“He is the man who was with me through the good times and the bad. We went through immense pain together, which very few experience at our ages.Lopilato said about her husband when she returned to communicate publicly, after having gone through the difficult situation of her son. And the musician, when he returned to the stage, said: “My wife and I were happy again and fell in love again”.

In 2018 they became parents for the third time with the arrival of their first daughter, whom they decided to call Lifetime. The actress is pregnant and they await the arrival of her fourth baby, whose name and sex have not yet been revealed. Even against their own “forecasts” since when they had just started their relationship and gave the first interviews, they said that they had had a talk about the possibility of becoming parents, and the musician had said that he wanted to have two children.

Michael Buble with his children

“He says two babies and two dogs. I love animals but he is allergic. At home I can not have, I have a Maltese that has a special skin. i love big family”, assured Lopilato that he did project with a large family, he did not even rule out the possibility of adopting. “I want two of ours and two adopted ones,” said the actress who celebrates her 35 years today surrounded by love, health and work, accompanied by her husband, her three children and one more on the way. In addition, she with her family always close to her, despite the distance from her, and also feeling the affection that she receives daily through social networks.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé with their children (Photos: Instagram)

