Speaking Portrait, how to turn photos into realistic videos

The company whose technology powered the sensational MyHeritage app, which turns classic family photos into lifelike moving portraits, is back with a new implementation of its technology: transform still photos into ultra-realistic videos, able to say what you want.

D-ID’s Speaking Portraits may be reminiscent of the infamous deepfakes that have made headlines in recent years, but the technology is actually quite different and requires no training for core functionality.

D-ID unveiled its Speaking Portrait product at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. The company displayed a number of use cases, including using this technology to create a multilingual TV host capable of expressing different emotions; the creation of virtual chatbots for customer support interactions; the development of training courses for professional development; and the creation of kiosks with interactive video ads.

Both this new product and D-ID’s partnership with MyHeritage, which saw the latter company’s app briefly conquer the top of Apple’s App Store rankings, are obviously major deviations from the company’s initial goal. Until May of last year, D-ID was still raising funds for its previous approach, but the partnership with MyHeritage debuted in February, followed by a similar deal with GoodTrust and a flamboyant collaboration with Warner Bros. Hugh Jackman “Reminiscence” which allows fans to fit into the trailer.

D-ID’s focus might seem very broad then, but from a technical standpoint this new focus on bringing photos to life isn’t that far from its de-identification software.

D-ID CEO and co-founder Gil Perry reported that the company chose this new direction because it was evident that there is a very large addressable market when it comes to this type of application.

Customers with big names like Warner Bros., as well as an app dominating the App Store of a relatively unknown brand, would seem to support that assessment. Speaking Portrait, however, is aimed at a very diverse customer base and allows anyone to generate a Full HD video from a source image, with recorded voice or typed text. D-ID is launching the product with support for English, Spanish and Japanese, but plans to add more languages ​​in the future as customers request their support.

D-ID offers two basic categories of Speaking Portrait. The first consists of a “Single Portrait” which can be made using a single still image, ie an animated head while the other parts remain static.

For a slightly more creepy reality, there is the “Trained Character” option which requires you to submit a 10 minute training video of the required character, following the guidelines provided by the company. This has the advantage of being able to work on a custom, interchangeable background and features some preset animation options for the character’s body and hands.

Below you can take a look at an example of a Speaking Portrait journalist generated using this method:

The demo Perry showed live at Disrupt was created from a photo of him as a child. The photo was mapped to facial expressions performed by a sort of human puppeteer who also dubbed his Portrait version. Here is a video of how the speaker’s expressions were mirrored by the animated photo:

Of course, the ability to create lifelike videos from just one photo that convincingly says everything we want is a bit of a creepy prospect. We have already seen far-reaching debates on the ethics of deepfakes, as well as industry efforts to try to fingerprint and identify when AI generated realistic, but artificial results.

Perry said D-ID is “wanting to make sure it is used for good, not evil” and that to achieve this goal at the end of October they will release a pledge, along with partners, outlining their goals of “transparency and consent”. The purpose of this commitment is to ensure that “users are not confused about what they are seeing and that the people involved always give their consent”.

But although D-ID intends to provide guarantees in its terms of use on the misuse of this type of technology, Perry says he “can’t do it alone”, which is why he is asking others in the ecosystem to join forces to avoid abuse. .