speaks for the first time Alex Rodriguez

The former baseball player has broken his silence about breaking up with the Latin singer and actress

For the first time Alex Rodriguez talked about the end of her romance with Jennifer Lopez. A love story that lasted almost five years and ended one step away from the altar. The reasons for the breakup have never been revealed even if the gossip talked about a series of betrayals by the sportsman that would have hurt the singer and actress of Puerto Rican origins a lot.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Alex Rodriguez said about the end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez:

“I have lived five years of incredible life and collaboration. My daughters and I have learned a lot. We are so grateful for the past five years that we now ask ourselves: How can we improve the next five years with the lessons learned? “

So Alex Rodriguez does not seem at all regretful of the years spent alongside Jennifer Lopez. Indeed, he is grateful to life for having had this great opportunity and having had the opportunity to love a wonderful person. Among other things, the pop star was a great point of reference for the daughters of the sportsman, born from the previous marriage with the psychologist Chynthia Scurtis: Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.

At the moment Alex Rodriguez preferred not to say a word about the flashback between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, which occurred twenty years after the separation. A flashback that travels at a rapid pace: the two are ready for coexistence.

Jennifer Lopez’s choice

Despite the beautiful statements of Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has decided to delete her ex-boyfriend from social networks. After the farewell four months ago, the singer and actress got rid of from her Instagram profile every trace of the ex-boyfriend, with whom she was one step away from marriage. JLo deleted all photos and videos from his social account together with the 43-year-old sportsman. Plus he stopped following him.

Unlike his ex-girlfriend Alex Rodriguez is still a follower of Jennifer Lopez – the pop star can count on over 170 million “Followers” – and did not remove either the photos or the videos with the ex-partner. While Lopez has found the smile next to Ben Affleck Rodriguez is still single. However, he was recently spotted on a boat with the TV presenter Melanie Collins.