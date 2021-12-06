Special 20 years of Harry Potter, Return to Hogwarts – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 06 – Sky and Now will celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter with the first TV of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​;; Return to Hogwarts” and with the four-part competition conducted by Helen Mirren “Harry Potter : Hogwarts Tournament of Houses “.



On January 1, 2022 simultaneously with the US, on Sky and streaming on Now, the special “Harry Potter 20th aniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” will be dedicated to the well-known “wizard”, which will pay homage to the release in theaters 20 years ago. of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and will reunite for the first time Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the other cast members of the eight films in the saga, accompanied by director Chris Columbus.



Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, will also participate in the reunion-retrospective with the behind the scenes and interviews with the actors, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart.



Sky Cinema will turn on a dedicated channel, Sky Cinema Harry Potter, from 1 to 16 January, where, in addition to the special, all eight films of the saga will be visible.



From December 27, Harry Potter: Hogwarts tournament of Houses will be held, four episodes conducted by Helen Mirren in which fans will test their knowledge of Harry Potter to win the title of House Cup champions and the Tournament of Houses championship trophy. The contest will be embellished with magical cameos from former Harry Potter students Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.



Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television with Warner Horizon in the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films. . Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros.



Unscripted Television, with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool. (HANDLE).

