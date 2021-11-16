Special anti-rave legislation would be useless, wrong and harmful

Premise: this article should be read by following all the links. It may seem an unusual request, but since disinformation and prejudice have prevailed on rave culture for years, the article was born first of all from the desire to create a small hypertext archive capable of providing all the necessary elements to form a documented opinion on the phenomenon.

But let’s get to us.

There are rumors of the possibility of a law against raves – or, to use a correct terminology, free parties or, when they are really big and with more soundsystems, teknival -; a DDL from the League also arrived on time, aiming at draconian penalties for participants and

organizers and the seizure of musical equipment. Someone has already objected that pursuing the free party as such and not any specific crimes, to the institution, completely unconstitutional, of a crime of opinion and this could be enough. The Court of Cassation

has already expressed a precise sentence, in which it is noted that participating in a rave (or organizing it) cannot be illegal under Article 17 of the Constitution, which protects

the freedom of assembly of citizens.

But these days it is always good not to take anything for granted, so let’s go on with our reflection. An anti-rave law would be one thing at the same time not necessary, one thing wrong, one thing useless It’s a thing worrying.

Let’s go in order.

A law against raves would be one thing not necessary given that in Italy (or in Europe, of course) there is no problem related to free parties. Free parties, proof of this is their thirty-year history, are now a practice of youth aggregation, and should be considered as such. By constituting a space of transnational freedom, culture and sociality, their effect on Italian and European society is only positive. Despite this, ravers are already undergoing disproportionate repression, with complaints (illegitimate, since they accuse simple or curious participants of “occupation of land” and inevitably end with acquittals, when they are not prescribed – also consider the clogging of the judicial system caused by these operations), kidnappings and systematic intimidation for the sole fault of wanting to dance freely.

A law against raves would be one thing wrong, because it is wrong to persecute a musical subculture instead of trying to understand it. There are few precedents and all at risk “Godwin point” as far as they are extreme. So let’s get rid of the thought immediately and cite the first and most burdensome example: the Regulations for the orchestras of the Reichsministerium für Wissenschaft, Erziehung und Volksbildung, or rather the Nazi ministry of culture, which took it out on swing and jazz, guilty of “awakening lower instincts”. Here is an excerpt:

The foxtrot pieces (the so-called swing) must not exceed 20% of the repertoire of pop music orchestras; so-called jazz compositions must not contain more than 10% syncopated rhythms; the rest must be composed of a natural bound movement, devoid of the characteristic hysterical rhythms of the music of the barbarian races, which stimulate the low instincts; as far as time is concerned, the course must not go beyond a certain degree of cheerful, commensurate with the Aryan sense of discipline and moderation.

Second example, easy and current: the well-known persecution of musicians by the Taliban, which never fails to arouse so much indignation among Western audiences.

Third and fourth example: the Public Order and Justice Act of 1994, in England, and the Mariani law of 2001, in France, both aimed at “prohibiting rhythmic music gatherings” (musical racism, just like the Reichsministerium!) which lead us to the next point: a law against raves would be useless.

A law against raves would be one thing useless because since 1994 there have been thousands of free parties in England and in France today there are many more such parties than in 2001. Prohibition, in every sphere, never limits the phenomenon it prohibits: it only leads to one horrible lottery in which a very small number of the people who participate in the phenomenon suffer draconian penalties, which can ruin their life, without, at the same time, limiting in any way the prohibited practices. Today, in the France of the Mariani Law, there are 4-5 free parties every weekend, and the only thing that has changed compared to 2001 is that sometimes, as happened on 19 and 20 June 2021 in Redon, instead of waiting the peaceful outflow of the participants, clearing operations are attempted that end in tragedy: in Redon a boy lost a hand to a flashball launched by the Gendarmerie, literally Afghan scenes were seen, with agents smashing musical instruments with clubs and axes, and the only effect of the attack was the non-cleaning of the area, moreover saturated with tear gas, cleaning which is normally the practice among ravers but which was prevented by the violent eviction.

Finally, a law against raves in 2021 would be one thing worrying, because it would be a sensational precedent for legislation starting from fake news. Today’s agitation around free parties, which, among very small, small, medium and large, have been taking place by the hundreds a year in our country since the mid-90s, derives in fact from that around a specific party, the teknival Space Travel vol . 2, otherwise known as “Valentano’s rave”, which was the subject of a sensational fake news campaign. In the five days in which the teknival took place, moreover an event of admirable musical, cultural and organizational quality, as witnessed by those who took the trouble to go and see the press in person, triggered by the drowning of a boy in a volcanic lake half an hour from the rave site spoke of deaths, heart failure, rape, alcohol coma, mud parties, dead dogs and breached protected areas. Someone immediately noticed that something, of those darkly colored tales, was not coming back, and many, and very soon, began the debunking operation, so much so that the echo of the false news and their denial also reached the ‘abroad. After the denial of rapes, births, cardiac arrests, dead dogs and other amenities, the alleged protected area also arrived (it seemed strange that a heavily anthropized barren land was), accompanied by appropriate reflections on the matter as well as by testimonies and evidence of completely different order, the final blow has arrived: the father of Gianluca Santiago Camassa, the missing boy, testified that he had not been to the teknival before the tragedy. Even the casus belli it was therefore a fake.

Now, we ask ourselves, is it appropriate to legislate on the basis of false news, even if exploited by some political parties? The reader, or the minister, can answer for himself, even before he has read all the linked articles.