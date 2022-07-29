Special Beyoncé with Laurence Bertrand Dorléac, Agnès Gayraud and Juliette Armanet

Laurence Bertrand-Dorleac

She makes the era speak through her forms, as an Art historian, she can take Greta Thunberg, artificial intelligence, and still life as an object of analysis. Laurence Bertrand-Dorléac will be the curator at the start of a major exhibition Les Choses – a story of still life which will begin on October 12, 2022 at the Louvre. What is the role of an art historian in the 21st century?

His last two books: To put an end to still life (Gallimard, 2020) and Greta Thunberg – a bear in the head (Gallimard, 2022)

Agnes Gayraud

Agnès Gayraud is a journalist, a philosopher, but she also has a musical project of her own, under the title The Feline . His new title, “Place de Verdun”, released in June, announces his new album Tarbes named after the town where she grew up. The bass is diabolical and the landscape that of his childhood. La Féline offers a geography that guides its entire next album, which will be released on October 14. She is also the author of a fascinating dialectic of pop published in 2018 by Editions La Découverte.

La Féline will be in concert on January 18, 2023 at the Maroquinerie de Paris.

Juliet Armanet

Wouldn’t it be her, our French Beyoncé? The day after the end of his burning summer tour for his second album Burn the Fireand before a resumption of concerts at the start of the school year she befriends us to share her admiration for Queen B!

