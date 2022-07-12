Special cycle winter holidays at the Municipal Cineclub

With the winter holidays, the series of films programmed especially for this date at the Municipal Film Club returns.

The selection is by Martín Emilio Campos, and the films at 3:30 p.m. are shown dubbed into Latin Spanish, while the functions at 11:00 p.m. are shown in the original language and subtitled in Spanish. Children under 10 years old, accompanied by an adult, only pay INCAA tax.

General admission $450, members $45.

The programming is the next:

Tuesday the 12th at 3.30pm and Monday the 1st of August at 11pm: Papa forever (Mrs. Doubtfire, United States, 1993, Digital, 2.05′, AM13 – photo). Direction: Chris Columbus. With Robin Williams and Sally Field. After a bitter divorce, an actor disguises himself as a housekeeper to spend more time with her children.

Tuesday 12 at 11 p.m. and Tuesday 19 at 11 p.m.: Flight of the Navigator (Flight of the Navigator, United States, 1986, Digital, 1.30′, ATP). Direction: Randal Kleiser. With Joey Kramer and Paul Reubens. A boy travels 8 years into the future and lives an adventure with an intelligent and funny alien ship.

Wednesday 13 at 11 p.m. and Monday 25 at 3:30 p.m.: Look Who’s Talking (Look Who’s Talking, United States, 1989, Digital, 1:40′, ATP). Direction: Amy Heckerling. With Kirstie Alley and John Travolta. A single woman is left alone after giving birth to a married man’s child. She finds a new romantic opportunity in a taxi driver. The child has his own opinions about it.

Monday 18 at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday 26 at 11:00 p.m.: Babe, the brave little pig (Babe, United States, 1995, Digital, 1.31′, ATP). Direction: Chris Noonan. With James Cromwell and Magda Szubanski. Babe, a pig raised by sheepdogs, learns to herd sheep with a little help from Farmer Hoggett.

Monday the 18th at 11pm and Tuesday the 2nd of August at 3.30pm: Dear, I shrunk the kids (Honey, I shrunk the kids, United States, 1989, Digital, 1.33′, ATP) Director: Joe Johnston. With Rick Moranis and Marcia Strassman. A scientist accidentally shrinks his children and the children of the neighbors. The boys must deal with tiny problems while the father tries to find them.

Tuesday, August 19 at 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, August 3 at 11:00 p.m.: Karate Kid (The Karate Kid, United States, 1984, Digital, 2.06′, ATP). Direction: John G. Avildsen. With Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita. A martial arts master agrees to teach a threatened teenager karate.

Wednesday 20 at 11 p.m. and Monday 1 August at 3:30 p.m.: Beware: baby on the loose! (Baby’s day out, United States, 1994, Digital, 1.38′, ATP) Director: Patrick Read Johnson. With Lara Flynn Boyle and Joe Mantegna. Three kidnappers lose the baby they’ve taken. Both they and the police go looking for him.

Monday, August 25 at 11:00 pm and Wednesday, August 3 at 3:30 pm: Young Scissorhands (Edward Scissorhands, United States, 1990, Digital, 1.45′, AM13) Director: Tim Burton. With Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. An artificial man, incompletely built and with scissors for hands, leads a lonely life.

Tuesday 26: at 3:30 p.m. Count on me (Stand by Me, United States, 1986, Digital, 1.29′, ATP). Direction: Rob Reiner. With Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix. In a small town in Oregon, four teenagers go on an adventure to search for a missing boy.

Tuesday 2: at 23 ET, the extraterrestrial (United States, 1982, Digital, 1.55′, ATP). Direction: Steven Spielberg. With Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore. A small being from another planet is left abandoned on Earth when his ship forgets about him when he returns home. He will make friends with a boy who hides him in his house.