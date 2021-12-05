special edition with Alberta Ferretti

After four generations, over three million units sold since 1985, more than 35 special series, leaders in its segment, today Lancia Ypsilon signs its elegance with Alberta Ferretti, two brands with more than ever shared values: Italian style, elegance, femininity, attention to the environment, attention to detail, with a style that is always contemporary. The exclusive Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti limited edition enhances the compactness of the B-segment city car most loved by Italian women, guiding its timeless image towards a more sustainable tomorrow for future generations.

The new Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti, limited edition, is available in the exclusive color Gray “Alberta Ferretti”, created specifically for this new Lancia special series which, thanks to a specific treatment of the paint, creates an iridescent effect, bringing out the pink points of light hidden in the bodywork and enhancing feminine elegance and beauty.

On the outside, the car sports refined style details, thanks to thesatin chrome effect on the rear-view mirrors, the grille and the door handles, showing the monogram of the initials “Alberta Ferretti” through a dedicated chrome Rose Gold badge corresponding to the mirrors themselves. The seat fabrics contain, among others, Seaqual Yarn, a high-quality, 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn from Seaqual Initiative and its partners, in line with the Lancia brand’s mission to contribute to an environment more sustainable for future generations.

Taking up the iridescent effect of the exterior, the Rose Gold color it becomes an element that characterizes and colors many of the elements that we find inside the car. The seat fabrics are now embroidered with a contrasting Rose Gold thread and a continuous thread stitching. The “AF” monogram, also in Rose Gold, is found on the headrests of the seats, as are other interior details in this color: from the steering wheel goblet to the air vent frames, from the gearshift gem in finish to the handles. The black SILK fabric dashboard is illuminated by Rose Gold details. In terms of propulsions, Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti is available in the hybrid version 1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start & Stop Hybrid and GPL, 1.2 69 HP LPG, both equipped with Euro 6D-Temp engines.

Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti is on the market at a cost of 13,950 euros in the LPG and hybrid version, subject to approval of the loan by FCA Bank.