Special effects never seen before for The Flash and Aquaman Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe cinecomic of James Wan with Jason Momoa is arriving in cinemas on December 16, 2022, while The Flash will be released on November 4, 2022. According to the Aquaman Patrick Wilson on the set of both The Flash And Aquaman new and exciting visual effects techniques will be used.

In an interview with Collider, Patrick Wilson was asked about the new goodies his next film has in store. The actor then revealed that the film will bring new innovations and not only:

“We have great relationships in the film, some great action sequences … We push all the fights and stunts … We and The Flash have never used technologies before, all new visual effects tools.”

He also hinted at the plot, although he didn’t go too far:

“I don’t want to go into the story, but James loves making a nice selection between things he likes and comic book references. I don’t know, let’s think for example of the gladiator sequence [nel primo film], there is an octopus playing the drums and fans know that it is Rat. There will be many other similar moments, that’s for sure. “

About The Flash

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti (IT) on a script signed by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) and will be produced by Geoff Johns, Barbara Muschietti, Zack and Deborah Snyder. The film should adapt Flashpointcomic event of 2011, and is highly anticipated by fans not only for the presence of a new Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, but also for the presence of two Batman or Ben Affleck and above all Michael Keaton who will return to play the role of the Dark Knight after the 1992 cult Batman Returns.

The cast also features Kiersey Clemons as Iris West (also previously appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Ian Loh (Barry as a young man), Saroise-Monica Jackson And Rudy Mancuso.

About Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman 2 is produced by Warner Bros., DC Entertainment And Atomic Monster with the screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and again directed by James Wan in England. The plot is still shrouded in mystery even if some rumors say that the protagonists will fight against aliens in the city of Necrus, a kind of distorted version of Atlantis. However, the film will have more horror elements than the previous one as confirmed by the director.

The film sees the return of the old characters from the former. Besides Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, return Dolph Lundgren who takes up the role of King Nereus, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Ocean Master e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will return in the Black Manta costume.

