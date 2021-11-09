Special effects, Tom Cruise lands with a helicopter in the garden of an English family

London, 24 August 2021 – It is not a scene from a movie even if it would have all the elements to be: a helicopter that suddenly lands in a garden, a family initially scared, but here comes the Hollywood superstar to solve everything. And the protagonist is right Tom Cruise, this time not struggling with a scene from “Mission Impossible” but with an unexpected event to his helicopter that, for real, forced him to land in the garden of a private house in the village of Baginton, in Warwickshire in England, before the astonished gaze of the Webb family. mom, dad and four children. Who in a few minutes went from the fear of finding an aircraft on their lawn, to the surprise of chatting with theAmerican actor who, to apologize for the unexpected, took a few selfies at the stage, as well as inviting the children to take a flight on the helicopter.

The crash landing of the helicopter on which Tom Cruise was traveling was necessary because the Conventry airport, near Birmingham, towards which it was directed was momentarily closed. An alternative location had to be found to land the aircraft and that’s when the Webb family received one strange callin which she was asked to make her garden available because it was large enough to land a helicopter of “such a VIP who was late”. The Webbs had no idea what was really going on. “I thought it would be nice for the kids to see a helicopter,” she told Bbc Mrs Webb – At a certain point from the cockpit he came out and he walked over and it was Wow! “.









Helicopter with Tom Cruise in lands in Warwickshire family’s garden and takes kids on a ride to say thank you 🚁 https://t.co/gNhhqfICmJ – BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews)

August 23, 2021

As soon as he landed, the American star went to the four children of the house to chat. Then he approached his parents, stretched his elbow as is used in Covid time to greet each other and he thanked them warmly. There was obviously no lack of photos with the Webb family that immediately spread on social media. “At one point he asked the children if they wanted to do un helicopter ride“said Ms. Webb again. And so three of the four children took off with the pilot while Tom Cruise left to attend a meeting.” It was an incredible day – concluded the woman – it was surreal, I still can’t understand that it really happened “.

Tom Cruise is in the north of England to tour the seventh episode of the “Mission Impossible” saga, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film hits screens in May 2022 after suffering several postponements due to the pandemic. Also starring with Cruise are Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny. For the Webb family it will surely be a difficult film to forget.







