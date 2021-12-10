News

Special event “Eyes Wide Shut” – Events, meetings and demonstrations, Reviews in Milan

Special event

Address and contacts


Antaeus Palazzo del Cinema
piazza XXV Aprile 8 Milan

Antaeus Palazzo del Cinema

Antaeus Palazzo del Cinema

When

12/16/2021

12/16/2021

to 12/16/2021

12/16/2021

Price

from Giancarlo Grossini

Piccolo Teatro and Anteo propose as a special event, Thursday 16 December from 20 toAntaeus Cinema Palace, in the President room the latest film by Stanley Kubrick, “Eyes Wide Shut”(1999) with Christmas background for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (together in the photo) in the free transposition of Arthur Schnitzler’s story“ Double Dream ”. In the room they present the director Carmelo Rifici and the critic Gianni Canova.

Dates and times

ANTEO PALACE OF CINEMA

piazza XXV Aprile 8

12/16/2021 to 12/16/2021

on Thursdays from 20:00 to 23:59


