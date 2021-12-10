Special event “Eyes Wide Shut” – Events, meetings and demonstrations, Reviews in Milan
ALL THE EVENTS WE REPORT ON OUR SITE COULD BE
LAST MINUTE CHANGES OR CANCELLATIONS DUE TO
OF THE COVID EMERGENCY
Address and contacts
Antaeus Palazzo del Cinema
piazza XXV Aprile 8 Milan
Antaeus Palazzo del Cinema
Antaeus Palazzo del Cinema
Website
When
12/16/2021
12/16/2021
to 12/16/2021
12/16/2021
Look at the dates and times
Price
EUR
12/16/2021
https://schema.org/InStock
from Giancarlo Grossini
Piccolo Teatro and Anteo propose as a special event, Thursday 16 December from 20 toAntaeus Cinema Palace, in the President room the latest film by Stanley Kubrick, “Eyes Wide Shut”(1999) with Christmas background for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (together in the photo) in the free transposition of Arthur Schnitzler’s story“ Double Dream ”. In the room they present the director Carmelo Rifici and the critic Gianni Canova.
Follow ViviMilano on social networks: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
and tag us if you share our articles!
Dates and times
ANTEO PALACE OF CINEMA
piazza XXV Aprile 8
12/16/2021 to 12/16/2021
on Thursdays from 20:00 to 23:59