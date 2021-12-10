Special event “Eyes Wide Shut” – Events, meetings and demonstrations, Reviews in Milan

from Giancarlo Grossini

Piccolo Teatro and Anteo propose as a special event, Thursday 16 December from 20 toAntaeus Cinema Palace, in the President room the latest film by Stanley Kubrick, “Eyes Wide Shut”(1999) with Christmas background for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (together in the photo) in the free transposition of Arthur Schnitzler’s story“ Double Dream ”. In the room they present the director Carmelo Rifici and the critic Gianni Canova.