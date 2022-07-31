Special film destinations in the film routes of the Andalucía Film Commission



The Andalusia Film Commission has designed film routes in various parts of the community



Hundreds of films have been recorded in the region that have left history in their locations



Beaches, history and even a parking lot serve as the setting for great films

Well known are the historical and architectural treasures that Andalusia welcomes in its extensive territory. It is also easy to remember films recorded and set in the community, such as Eight Basque Surnames, one of the most famous in recent years. But there are many more movie scenarios to discover than anyone would imagine.

The Andalucía Film Commission has edited some cinema maps that group the most outstanding scenarios from various cities so that lovers of the seventh art can get carried away by places they have seen on the screen. Until now, there are nine published maps. In Seville, in addition to the capital, Osuna and Carmona have their route. In the province of Malaga, La Axarquia and the capital has its map too. In addition, Cádiz, Córdoba, Cabo de Gata (Almería) and Granada are present.

Although there are dozens of places on these routes that are worth visiting, this is one selection with five of the most striking and curious.

Iron Bridge over the GuadiaroN340.org

Iron Bridge over the Guadiaro (San Roque, Cádiz)

They were only a few seconds but they served to move this famous structure from the south of Andalusia to Australia. Specifically, his appearance was in the Netflix series The Crownin a scene where Diana of Wales and Charles of England cross a bridge after arriving in Australia.

The bridge dates from the beginning of the 20th century and was used to cross the Guadiaro River on the road from Los Barrios to San Roque.

The Toyoniusdiario.es

El Toyo (Retamar, Almeria)

The Crown reappears on the list after they used a car park in El Toyo, in the province of Almería, at an airport that is also Australian. From there, the Princes of Wales took off during their trip to Oceania accompanied by little Guillermo.

tavernsEP

Owl Plain (Tabernas, Almeria)

Not only The Crown was set in this area of ​​the Almeria desert, since up to three productions have recorded part of their footage on the ground.

For the Netflix production, The Owl was Australia’s Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, where the Princes of Wales attempted to climb a monolith. They also built a farm there where Guillermo stayed.

In the movie Exodus, by Ridley Scott, here he focused the battle of Qadesh that confronted the Egyptian troops with the Hittites at the beginning of the movie. Several months were needed to prepare the ground despite the fact that the sequence, at the beginning of the film, lasts a few seconds.

Franklin J. Schaffner’s Patton turned this area into a battlefield for El Guettar, key in the African War.

Spain SquareEP

Plaza of Spain (Seville)

This emblematic square needs no introduction and there are plenty of well-known films that have been recorded here. The most notable and internationally popular are Lawrence of Arabia and Star Wars II.

The first converted the Captaincy General building into General Allenby’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. On the other hand, the second moved the square millions of light years to the planet Naboowhere Queen Padme Amidala resided and where she was seen walking with Anakin Skywalker.

Caleta BeachEP

La Caleta Beach (Cadiz)

To close, it is time to recall two films that are already cinema history.

On the one hand, the James Bond movie 007. Die Another Day, turned Cádiz into Havana and its beaches into Caribbean waters. The mythical scene of Halle Berry coming out of the sea was shot in this enclave.