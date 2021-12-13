special gifts for Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the gifts she gave to her most famous friends. What they find under the tree will surprise you

As everyone knows, besides being one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, Gwyneth Paltrow she is also a successful businesswoman. The Oscar winner, who in recent years has reduced his commitments on the big screen by dedicating himself particularly to his entrepreneurial activities, founded the brand in 2008 Goop, which deals with Welfare and the sale of wellness products.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Gwyneth Paltrow, after the “vagina” candle, another hot gimmick – PHOTO

The actress took the opportunity of these Christmas holidays to give some accessories Goop to her famous friends, but the choice did not fall on the traditional gifts that are usually found under the tree.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the gifts under the tree for Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are hot

In the cute Christmas promo, as you can see in the gift socks of Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift (some of the friends mentioned in the promotional video shot for the brand) there are no bags or clothes. Gwyneth Paltrow in fact, she used the Christmas holidays to reaffirm her dedication to one of the causes that in recent years has seen her most involved. In fact, the actress has long since taken sides against the taboo of sex as far as women are concerned.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Gwyneth Paltrow and the candle “to the vagina”, more trouble: what happened

In the brand’s party kit Goop there are vagina-scented candles, foods and supplements that raise eros, sex toys and everything you need to enjoy an evening, or rather a special post evening. “What do you think, should I write these tips in a book?” wrote the actress.