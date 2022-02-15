special guest Lee Jung-jae, star of ‘Squid Game’

The festival will be held from 7 to 15 April at La Compagnia cinema in Florence and online



The Florence Korea Film Fest, the festival dedicated to the best of South Korean cinema, is scheduled to take place in Florence from 7 to 15 April at the La Compagnia cinema and online on the Più Compagnia and MyMovies platforms.

And it will be Korean star Lee Jung-jaeactor of over 30 films, known to the general “Western” public also for his recent performance in Squid Gamethe globally successful Netflix series, the special guest at the 20th edition.

Together with the actor will also be present director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed the Netflix series. The two guests will meet in a masterclass scheduled at the festival on Saturday 9 April.

A tribute will be dedicated to the actor, with 30 films in his career, a former model born in 1972 (the first in Italy of this magnitude) with a selection of 10 films that best characterized his artistic career: from the beginnings of “The young man “(1994) and” An affair “(1998) to” City of the rising sun “(1999), which sees him winner of two awards for best actor (Korean Association of Film Critics Award and Blu Dragon Award). The festival traces his career by presenting “Il mare” (2000) which had an American remake in 2006 which was also released in Italy with the title “The house on the lake of time” with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. And then “Asako in Ruby shoes” (2000); “New world” (2013) here, opposite Choi Min-sik; “The face reader” (2013), historical project by Lee Jong-suk, one of the highest grossing films in South Korea in 2013, with 9.1 million admissions; “Assassination” (2015) historical thriller set during the Japanese occupation of the 1930s up to the most recent “Svaha the sixth finger” (2019) in which the actor grapples with a mystery involving a Buddhist sect and “Deliver us from Evil ”(2020) which marks Hwang and Lee’s reunion after their 2013 film, New World.

To celebrate 20 years, the festival presents over 80 titles including feature films and short films with Italian premieres such as the opening film “Heaven: to the Land of happiness” by Im Sang-soo, cult director of Korean cinema (who will be a guest of the festival) and closing, the eagerly awaited “Escape from Mogadishu” by Ryoo Seung-wan , South Korean box office blockbuster based on a true story, set during the civil war in Mogadishu when rival diplomats from North and South Korea are trapped.

Among the novelties of this year the Webtoon & Cinema section, which focuses on digital comics designed to be read on smartphones (one in three Koreans regularly reads webtoons). Furthermore, the historical sections are confirmed: Korean horizons (best homeland films of 2021); Independent Korea, a showcase of independent cinema that will host the works of young emerging directors and authors. Also confirmed the sections “Short, Short!” And K-Documentaryselection of the best latest documentary works.