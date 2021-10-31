Sports

Special jersey for Maradona? Diego Jr announces legal action

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
1 minute read
The Naples could present a special jersey in honor of Diego Armando Maradona. At the official presentation of the Maradona Stadium and the statue of the Pibe de Oro before the match against Lazio on November 28, the Azzurri could take the field with a special kit.

Diego Maradona Junior
Diego Maradona Junior

Maradona Jr .: “Jersey for my father? We will act legally”

The possible new kit of the Naples in honour of Maradona has been circulating on the web for a few days. Diego Armando Maradona Jr., son of the Pibe, has announced legal action against Napoli if the shirt should be made official.

It has not been authorized, we are baffled“he said on Instagram. Then he added:”I discovered the photo from social media, but I didn’t hear Napoli. We will certainly take legal action because we children are the sole owners of Maradona’s image rights. I wouldn’t even mind if something was done, but just talk about it with the right people: that is us“.

According to what today’s edition of Il Mattino reports, however, Napoli has made it known that they are unaware of this initiative and that they have only a few ideas in store for November 28th.


