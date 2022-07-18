Special, Lizzo’s new album, is available!

Three years after the release of Cuz I Love Youand more than a year after his last title RumorsLizzo made her big comeback on July 15 with a new album titled SPECIAL. Teased for several months by the American star, the opus will have been strongly propelled by the clip of the piece About Damn Time comes who had been talked about a lot and who has accumulated more than 60 million views on YouTube. The latter had also qualified its rhythmic title with disco accents as “summer song”. This is promising for the one who answered our questions a few years ago in a larger-than-life Action/Truth.

Produced by big names in the music industry such as longtime Lizzo collaborator Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson (Adele, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus), Max Martin (The Weeknd, Coldplay, Britney Spears) and Benny Blanco ( Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5), SPECIAL includes new titles 2 B Loved (Am I Ready) and the piece Specialboth available now on on-demand music platforms.

In parallel with the highly anticipated release of this new opus, the American singer recently celebrated her six Emmy nominations for the reality TV series Watch Out For The Big Grrrlsstreaming on Prime Video. “We didn’t do it for the awards, we did it for ourselves”Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post. “For the lives we’ve touched doing this…To shake up the industry…and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED we are!” ». A period rich in emotions for the one who has established herself in recent years as one of the major figures of international pop.