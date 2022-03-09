Special March 8: WOMEN WHO INSPIRE US

Once again came the March 8a necessary date to give visibility to the disparity of opportunities, violence and discrimination that women face every day throughout the year.

Although the conversation has had greater notoriety in recent years, it is undeniable that there are still various disadvantages that concern people who identify with the female gender in the world, especially in a society like Mexico. Fortunately, there have always been women who have become a benchmark and have given voice to these different struggles and the theater is no exception.

Today we find various professionals who, with their dedication, effort and dedication behind and on stage, have marked a path to follow for all those who, from an early age, intend to venture into a male-dominated guild. Their work is worthy of admiration, respect, understanding and, above all, support so that at some point, the only requirement to succeed and fulfill any dream is talent promoted with discipline, regardless of gender and preference.

Here are some testimonials from women who have earned a place on the national scene with their strength and persistence, essential words on a day like today that invite reflection at any time of the year.

The playwright, director and actress, Conchi Leon claims to have faced various episodes of violence from the emotional to the sexual level, “I was a woman who had to break a lot of things to be able to move forward (…) When I was 16 years old I was discriminated against for being fat, for being short, for being a woman“.

He also assures that the answer lies in not being intimidated by anything, working from deep personal knowledge and with the hope that violence as a response is not the only way to change the course.

“In recent years I have worked so that this mechanism in which I was immersed in the theater does not permeate me. I’m working hard to understand that that’s not the only way to get to a place to get things done. It is incredible, it is paradoxical, that we suffer violence and also exercise violence, but because that is the only way we have known. Now I work to find another way to get there, here I go, therapy helps”, he ends.

About the women who have inspired heror throughout her career, the also actress highlights the author Bertha Hiriart, whom he describes as an extraordinary, sweet, loving and sensitive being. She has also resorted to the example of the renowned theater critic and researcher Luz Emilia Aguilar Zinserwhose lucid, clear, elegant and politically correct personality stands out.

“Elena Garro, It seems to me that he had that strength, but he couldn’t fight against that violence and he isolated himself completely. and actresses, Lisa Owen I think she is an extraordinary actress Arcelia Ramirez, the author Sabina BermanThey seem to me to be very strong women who have achieved great things,” she declares.

The work she has done over the years has not only inspired future generations in theater, but has reached out to women in various spheres. In this sense, she expresses: “The creators I don’t know, but I think that in women who don’t have the theater as their center of expression or their way of life, I think so. There are women who have problems with anorexia, and they have written to me on my social networks because of the way I express myself with my body and it helps them a little; women who had a childhood of violence, as was my case, and they stop feeling ashamed because I talk about the violence that I experienced with my family, with my father”.

And adds: “Perhaps I have not changed the lives of great female creators, but I think that what I have had to say from my theater has meant a little to everyday women, and perhaps even from my social networks”, he concludes.

For her part, the interpreter Michelle Rodriguez She confesses to having suffered various moments of confrontation in the middle as a young woman in salary issues and in entertainment proposals made by her. “I think I have faced a lot of violence for being a woman, to have less opportunities for negotiation, not only economically, but for any type of credit or benefit in a project, even when you introduce yourself to start presenting your work.”

She adds: “Yes, it touched me at some point and it has a lot to do with being a woman, with which you are starting. I don’t know how to say it, but yes, when in doubt, when my work as a professional is questioned, I have faced this type of violence”, she confesses.

In this difficult path, the actress claims to find great references in the media, who beyond seeking to be incendiary to be heard, seek to be participants as Regina Blandón, Verónica Toussaint, Mónica Huarte, Regina Orozco, Flor Amargo, María León, Marcela Lecuona.

In addition, he affirms that at this moment in his career his voice is respected, being aware of its scope with the hope of having an impact on a greater number of people.

“The people who follow me and listen to me, not only because they enjoy my work, but also because many times they are listening to what I say, and that is very important to me.beyond saying if I am an example or not, I try to be my own example, I try to be consistent with what I do, I try to make my own revolution, he points out.

It also emphasizes the idea that work must be done collectively, and the importance of leaving the door open for those who are already on the road and for future generations to achieve their dreams. “I would tell all those girls who have the concern to venture into the medium, to dare, that they are stronger than they think, that they are more powerful than they think, that they are more valuable than they think (…) That they take the hand of the one next to them, that there is no competition, we are all unique, we are all special, and that the ability and discipline is what will take us where we want, “he concludes.

for the director angelica rogela clear sign of violence is the gender with which you identify, from his experience, he affirms that the fact of identifying in the masculine gender is gain in any field, a fact that violates the opportunities of people who are not included in that category.

“The first violence that I identify is when I am in a space and a person, who identifies as male, who has the same trajectory as me or less, pays more attention to it. I think it is a violence that, sometimes, passes by, but that happens to almost all women. The fact that it is easier to respect a person who identifies with the masculine gender than one who identifies with the feminine gender”, he shares.

“Then there is violence that I grew up with in the theater, that I have tried to eradicate from myself, which is to think that with a shout people will pay more attention to you. I grew up with directors who were suddenly violent, and it is a model in which the direction could start from violence, shouting or abuse, that has decreased a lot, and we are working on itthe idea that as a director or director you have to shout so that they pay attention to you, ”he says.

About the women who have inspired her throughout her career, the director points out that the first woman who was close to her and who meant a lot in her life was the scenic creator Teresa Valenzuela; and later during her upbringing in the theater, which she grew up with was Minerva Valenzuela, the one from the cabaretassuring that he learned a lot from her, as well as from Anne Bogart and Lola Aries.

“The voices of my generation, of women who were born in the 70s onwards, paved the way for other women. I like to think that this is so, that we are facing a theatrical medium that was very co-opted by the masculine, and that now more voices identified with the feminine gender are beginning to be heard. Now we are building a path in which there are more female voices joining and that is going to open a long way for the years to come.”, he declares.

Although the work of the creators has opened doors, there is still a long way to go and Rogel knows that very well, who wants the new generations to trust what they are doing and fight to raise their voice, “we must trust in the reason why we are doing theater and the dreams that we have set for this goal, which will bear fruit sooner or later. We must identify which paths are not going to take us anywhere, we do not need to go through different types of violence to build the dream we have”, concludes Rogel.

For her part, the director and playwright Paula Zelaya affirms that unlike many other women who have had to face various impediments to stand out in the national theater scene, for her it has been a not very complex path due to the privileges she has enjoyed throughout her career, which she has used in its favor when creating theater. However, she assures that her role from these advantages represents an obligation to create female characters with character and important things to say on stage.

“I consider that it is different from many other scenic creators, I have not suffered the part of my condition as a woman having to submit or have been prevented at some point from developing a theatrical proposal that I would like to ride,” he says.

“From my place I seek to create female characters that are not the typical companion of a male protagonist, I think that if I have enjoyed advantages in the industry, my role to contribute to the demands of the rest of my colleagues is to create female characters with a conscience and voice. to say important things.

“More complex characters are needed in the leading roles played by women, so that is where my work as a creator lies, where we must give voice to the different concerns that we as women feel on stage”, concludes.

Finally, the playwright and director, Barbara Cole affirms that the fact of being a woman in this industry leads to fighting 5 times more than men, who enjoy an undeniable advantageous position in society. “Let us remember that theater in Mexico has been a male-led medium for a long timewhere the role of women has always been confined to the matter of acting, there are those who have had to fight double or triple to be considered in branches such as directing, dramaturgy and production”, he points out.

She also shares that throughout her career, she has been a victim not only of gender violence, she has even suffered the theft of ideas, situations that harm the work of stage creators who seek to make a place for themselves, despite these battles have had greater resonance and visibility in a span of 5 years.

“When I started doing theater, I started acting and then directing the plays I wanted to be in, where I was attacked, I received opinions on how dare you do that, then I started writing and I was also attacked. So everything seemed like I was offending someone and I didn’t even understand who, because it was something I just wanted to do.

The author recalls that the work of Sabina Berman, Between Pancho Villa and a naked woman, was a turning point in her career and helped her not to give up in order to reach her goal. “When I read the hands-on program for the play, I realized that she was an author, director, and producer. Without a doubt, that was a watershed to continue bothering me with my creations by not feeling alone. In this sense, women like her have inspired me and have helped women to have greater representation in the theater, becoming figures of power.”, he concludes.

As you can see, there is still a long way to go to eradicate the terrible disadvantage faced by women in a union dominated by men. However, the constant work of women like our interviewees help make the talent of national creators visible, showing us that women are not willing to back down, much less silence their voice.

By Ulises Sánchez and Itaí Cruz, Photos: Courtesy

