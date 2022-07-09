Special moments that the actors lived on the sets

Giving a touch to the routine is what can make the difference from every day, whether it is going home by a different route, trying a new hairstyle or simply starting with the body instead of with the bath. The hair. They may seem simple to you, but you can start with these small steps and then live good times.

There are actors who experienced some situations when filming their movies and that was the beginning of great friendships, memorable scenes and even a more genuine performance when acting. If you don’t believe us, here are the 10 moments the actors experienced on set that made their movies special.

1. Danny Lloyd didn’t know what he was shooting at The glow

Director Stanley Kubrick hid from Danny Lloyd, then five years old, what the film was about so as not to scare him. In fact, in the hallway scene, the little boy was actually playing on his tricycle, having been allowed to use it on set.

2. Stephanie Beatriz expected a miracle while recording Charm

The day they were scheduled to record the song Waiting for a miracle in the movie Charm, the actress who gave life to Mirabel began her labor. The production knew how close the birth of Stephanie’s daughter was, but they did not expect it to be so close. The next day, she had her baby.

3. Chris Pratt had a funny way of getting into character in Guardians of the Galaxy

Director James Gunn revealed that every time Star-Lord fired his space gun, Chris Pratt made “pew pew” sounds. Like a child!

4. Emma Watson’s pet passed away on the set of Harry Potter

Emma Watson grew up with the production of the films of Harry Potter and they were like family to her. when they filmed harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Emma’s hamster passed away and the set designers made her a little coffin. Also, she was given a final goodbye at her “funeral of hers”.

5. in The future AvengerArnold Schwarzenegger helped an actor

When they were filming the movie, actor Michael Ironside had his sister very ill and he was very sad that he did not have a means to communicate with her. Hearing about her, Arnold offered him her phone number. At that moment their friendship was consolidated.

6. Tom Cruise declared his love for his family while making mission impossible 4

Filming the scene where Tom reaches the top of the world’s tallest building, the actor is said to have crawled to the edge to write the names of his children and that of Katie Holmes, who at the time was still his wife, and ended by saying that he loved them.

7. The song that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt danced to in a silent place had a special meaning for them

Neil Young’s love song Harvest Moonwhich the actors danced in a scene from a silent placewas very special because two of his dear friends got married to that same tune.

8. Jennifer Lawrence acted with her nephews in the last scene of The Hunger Games

The last scene of The Hunger Games – The End It was very special for the actress because the children who were “her children” in the movie are her nephews in real life.

9. Martin Scorsese’s mom had a cameo in Good boys

Director Martin Scorsese’s mother didn’t just make a cameo in the movie Good boysalso shared her recipes, preparing them a delicious dinner and treating them like true guests in her home.

10. Chris Hemsworth kissed his wife in the final scene of Thor, a dark world

At the end of the movie, Thor travels to Earth to see Dr. Jane Foster, a character played by actress Natalie Portman, and they share a passionate kiss. However, the actress the black swan could not attend to film those scenes and the team improvised by calling Elsa Pataky, the actor’s wife, to record that scene.