special prize for the French hypercar

The Hypercar Peugeot 9X8, unveiled in July 2021, attracted the attention of the jurors of the International Automobile Festival and those involved in car design: “I am very proud to receive this award which recognizes the quality of the work of the Design and Peugeot Sport who worked together on this project ”, explains Matthias Hossann, Director of Design at Peugeot. “The quality of the exchanges with the Peugeot Sport team was exceptional, both on a technical and human level”.

Peugeot 9 × 8, car with fluid and special touches

Peugeot 9X8 is a new generation competition car which will participate in the next Endurance World Championship scheduled in the coming months, contains all the contemporary aesthetic peculiarities specific to the French brand: feline posture, fluid lines enhanced by touches of sportiness, slender and structured sides and, of course, the luminous signature with the three claws, characteristic of the house of the Lion. Detailed and elegant, Peugeot 9X8 arouses emotions and represents speed. The Peugeot 9X8 is already an object that represents an aesthetic and technical revolution, an extreme design adventure.

The interior of the new 9X8 represents the example of know-how of Peugeot Design, and is based on the i-Cockpit concept, an essential feature of the Stellantis group brand. As with the design of a production model, the care taken in preparing the interior design reveals the same level of need as the exterior design.

The Peugeot 9X8 has been designed in its entirety to offer drivers greater ergonomics and intuitiveness. As for the propulsion, the Peugeot 9 × 8 is equipped with a hybrid four-wheel drive powertrain that combines a 2.6-liter twin-turbo 680 hp V6 engine located in the rear position with a 200 kW (272 hp) electric motor / generator in the front position.

The Awards of the International Automobile Festival are dedicated each year to the most beautiful achievements in the automotive sector. These awards are bestowed by a jury of experts from the automotive, fashion, culture, design and media sectors chaired by architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte.

The Peugeot 9 × 8 will make its race debut in 2022

As mentioned above, in addition to the 2022 WEC Endurance Championship, Peugeot 9 × 8 will also be protagonist in the renowned “24 hours of Le Mans” race, scheduled for next summer, where it will be possible to understand what results this car will be able to achieve. For some time there has not been such a particular car with an exclusive design. Developed to excel in the Le Mans Hypercar category, this prototype made an appearance in our 6 Hours of Monza last July.

Cutting-edge technology is the red thread it has distinguished the design of this particular car, a succession of three-dimensional drawings and instruments that allow them to be viewed in virtual reality mode.

It is not known whether a product for sale will be made for this hypercar in the future, but all fans of this sporting branch and all those who have had the opportunity to admire the Peugeot 9 × 8 will want to get on it, at least to take a lap of the circuit, to live a unique experience as a driver of legendary supercars, such as those that plow the asphalt of the magnificent competition across the Alps.