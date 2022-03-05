Special programming during March

MEXICO CITY.

ANDn March 9, Disney+ will premiere Impact with Gal Gadota six-episode docuseries that portrays an equal number of women from different parts of the world who have impacted their communities.

Within the framework of International Women’s Day, which is commemorated a day before, the broadcast will show the power of these women despite living in areas involved in violence, poverty, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters and how dare to dream, excel, speak out and lead courageously.

On Tuesday the 8th, National Geographic will have in its thematic programming related to documentaries starring women such as Greta: the future is today, Frida: live life and Akashinga. It will culminate with the premiere at 9 pm of Women of 9/11a special in which women tell their stories of survival, pain and redemption after the September 11 attacks on the United States.

And for sports lovers, on the Star+ platform there will be a powerful sports programming, as it will have soccer from the Serie A in Italy, Liga Mx in Mexico, WSL and FA Cup in England; to the Six Nations rugby with the most outstanding powers of Europe; the WTA 250 tennis in Monterrey and Lyon plus the WTA1000 in Indian Wells and Miami; field hockey with Las Leonas in the ProLeague, and international cycling with Strade Bianche.

In addition, at the ESPN studios on Star+, Elba Selva will visit F90 (March 7 or 8), the pioneer in representing Argentina in a Women’s World Cup. And in a double episode of ESPN W will be the first transgender Argentine soccer player Mara Gómez (March 8). On March 21, two generations will be represented by Mercedes Paz and Luciana Moyano to talk about the evolution of women’s tennis.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ