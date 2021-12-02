Special restyling for 2022 for the Skoda Karoq SUV

Skoda decides to renew its second SUV, with the aim of continuing what has been a great success story to date. In addition to using an even more refined design language, the Bohemian House updates the compact SUV using sustainable materials, latest generation technologies and more efficient engines that belong to the current EVO generation.

We are talking about Skoda Karoq which, surpassed only by Octavia, it was the second model of the brand with more deliveries globally in 2020 and in the first six months of 2021. Today the House wants to give it a further chance, with a restyling that exudes modernity and eco-sustainability ‘from all pores’.

The new Skoda Karoq design, improved aerodynamics and sustainable materials

The Bohemian carmaker has continued to develop its own design language for the revamped Karoq, making the look of the SUV even more captivating compared to the previous version. The grille, which now features a wider hexagonal shape, slimmer front and rear light clusters and aerodynamically optimized Aero alloy wheels create a completely new impact look. The brand-new wheels, the rear-view mirror housings and the new roof spoiler improve the car’s aerodynamics and lower its CO2 emissions. The interior features new upholstery, which can also be made from renewable materials.

They debut on the new version of Skoda Karoq for 2022 too unprecedented technological features, such as Full-LED Matrix headlights and an increased range of assistance systems. Five efficient engines from the Volkswagen Group’s EVO generation complete the KAROQ update. Two diesel engines and three petrol engines ensure a power range from 81 kW (110 hp) to 140 kW (190 hp). The 2.0 TSI 140 kW is reserved for the Karoq Sportline and is available exclusively with all-wheel drive. The 2.0 TDI 110 kW, on the other hand, is offered with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive 4 × 4.

Let’s not forget that the Karoq SUV was presented for the first time almost 5 years ago now, in 2017, and was the second SUV of the Bohemian manufacturer. It maintains all the typical characteristics of the brand thanks to the great habitability, the high level of practicality and the excellent value for money. The car is produced in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia and China and is offered in 60 markets. But let’s see every aspect in detail.

The revised exterior of the new Karoq SUV

The update of the Skoda Karoq SUV is more eye-catching, sleeker and more aerodynamic, characterized by the new refined stylistic language of the brand’s SUVs. Like other models of the House, the Karoq today also features a large hexagonal grille, which combined with the new front bumper gives the SUV a more vigorous appearance. The front light clusters are more slender, the same also applies to the rear ones, and feature a four-element design, now also with Full-LED Matrix technology. Thanks to the longer roof spoiler, the front bumper with air curtains, the aerodynamically optimized tank cover and the new 17, 18 and 19 inch diameter alloy wheels, the car’s coefficient of friction has been further reduced. by 9%, reaching the value of 0.30 cd which makes Karoq one of the most aerodynamic cars in its segment.

How the interior of the SUV changes

The interior of the new Skoda Karoq SUV is even more comfortable and sustainable. The new optional Eco package includes seat covers in recyclable and vegan materials, while improved LED mood lighting and new decorative strips on the dashboard and doors create an eye-catching look. As an option, you can choose the electrically adjustable front passenger seat.

The new Karoq EVO engines

The revamped Skoda Karoq SUV allows today’s customers to choose from a wide range of engines, consisting of five efficient and advanced variants of the EVO generation of the Volkswagen Group, with powers ranging from 81 kW (110 hp) to 140 kW (190 hp). With an injection pressure of up to 350 bar, the three petrol TSI engines are particularly efficient. The nitrogen oxides (Nox) emitted by the two diesel engines are significantly lower than the standards, thanks to the “twin dosing” technology with double urea dosage of the exhaust gases. The Bohemian House (today the Enyaq iV electric SUV is a great success) also offers the 2.0 TSI 140 kW (190 hp) engine only on the Karoq Sportline SUV, in combination with the 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4 × 4 all-wheel drive. electronic control. For the more powerful diesel, 4 × 4 drive and 7-speed DSG are available as options.

Connectivity on board the renewed version of Skoda Karoq

The SUV features state-of-the-art connectivity, is equipped with systems based on the Volkswagen Group’s third-generation modular infotainment platform and is always online thanks to an integrated eSIM. The apps of infotainment they provide weather forecasts and breaking news and include calendar management. During 2022 the car will be offered on the market with digital instrumentation as standard: the 8 “display will be standard, while the customizable 10.25” display will be available as an option.

Premium safety systems on board

The restyling of Skoda Karoq features improved safety and assistance systems and up to nine airbags, which together ensure the best possible protection for the passengers in the car. The Travel Assistant incorporates five to eight assistance systems, including Predictive Cruise Control, Adaptive Lane Assistant and an improved version of Traffic Sign Recognition. The optional Crew Protect Assistant system reacts to impending collisions to prevent or minimize the severity of its consequences.

The brand new dynamic and sporty version at the top of the Skoda Karoq Sportline range

The Sportline version is the top of the range of the Skoda SUV. It is available with all engines in the range, except the 1.0 TSI, while the more powerful engine is reserved exclusively for this variant of the Karoq. The 2.0 TSI petrol engine has an output of 140 kW (190 hp), which is transferred to all four wheels via the 7-speed DSG transmission. Karoq Sportline stands out for its numerous black details; the interiors are also characterized by dark colors and a sporty style.

List prices

The completely renovated and modernized SUV of the Bohemian house, Skoda Karoq 2022, will arrive in dealerships starting next May, with list prices starting from 27,000 euros.