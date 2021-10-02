Special Robert Downey Jr: Happy Birthday Tony

Overwhelming, charismatic and full of talent. These are just some of the qualities they make Robert Downey Jr one of the most sensational and wonderful personalities in all of Hollywood. Thanks also to his wonderful versatility, the actor has given life to a magnificent career, reaching international success with the famous superhero Iron Man. Before the advent of Tony Stark, however, and despite his chameleon skills were already known to all, the actor was facing a life that was unruly to say the least, the victim of numerous personal problems that were driving him further and further away from the scenes. The Marvel cinematic universe has in fact represented for him the lifeline, thus allowing him to get his career off the ground again. In all these years the box office successes have never been lacking, even beyond the MCU, which have validated and still validate the magnificent skills of the actor. The April 4 it’s his birthday and to celebrate it we at Cinewriting want to remind you of some of his most recent films. A collection of 4 titles released in recent years that demonstrate how sensational the performer is.

Happy Birthday Robert!

Oh, I don’t drink these days. I am allergic to alcohol and narcotics. I get handcuffs. Robert Downey Jr.

Number 4: Tropic Thunder

Ben Stiller returns behind the camera and after mocking the world of TV and that of fashion, raises the bar and tries satire by targeting his own Hollywood world and the genre that perhaps has the most sacred: the war-movie . In fact, the film tells of a group of spoiled and narcissistic actors who go from acting in a war film to taking part in a real conflict in the jungle of South East Asia. Here Robert plays the role of Kirk Lazarus, an award-winning Australian actor who, in order to play his role more effectively, undergoes a series of surgeries. Thanks above all to his dazzling charisma, the performer realizes a skilful and exciting actor’s rehearsal, with a thousand extremely personal facets. The character was so striking that it even earned his performer a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2009 Golden Globes and Oscars. Available on Amazon Prime: the film is undoubtedly one of the most curious and fascinating metacinematographic reflections born from Hollywood in recent times.

Number 3: Sherlock Holmes

In Guy Ritchie’s film, Robert Downey Jr makes a real transformation and becomes the legendary Sherlock Holmes. Before us, however, the classic and usual investigator we are so fond of does not appear. The director and the actor have in fact profoundly reworked the character, making him more tormented than the one in the books, but also younger and more borrowed. In doing so, the role is much closer to the strings of the actor who personifies him with impeccable expressiveness and a pleasant, extremely personal charisma. It is therefore not surprising that in the future the actor will be remembered again and again as one of the best performers that the well-known character of C. Doyle has ever had. The film is available on Amazon Prime and even boasts a following.

Do you want to know a curiosity? At the first interview Robert did not fully convince the producers, but during the first audition he immediately changed his mind.

Number 2: Avengers Endgame

It all started with him. Since the iconic armor was built for the first time in 2008. The first Iron Man movie was a critical and public success that opened the doors (even in an unexpected way) to the MCU. In fact, no one would have ever imagined such a result, the actor himself admitted that he was pleasantly surprised. Today, more than ten years after the first film and with the release of the last Avengers, the fame of the well-known superhero has no equal, having now become one of the most representative and famous frontmen of the Marvel universe, as well as one of the most loved heroes by the general public. Tony Stark however, he would never have reached this level without the charisma and personality of his interpreter, who with his wonderful abilities gives him an absolutely singular characterization. In fact, very few actors could have rivaled the depth that Robert has managed to build over the years. You can find all the Marvel movies on Disney Plus.

Number 1: The Judge

An intense and wonderful film to say the least that depicts the complex family picture of an American Indian family. Henry “Hank” Palmer is an infallible Chicago attorney. A rich man, famous, arrogant and full of himself, who prefers the role of a perfect American citizen rather than his rural origins. However, his perfect life away from the family nest is about to explode and the death of his beloved mother forces him to return home. In fact, Hank returns for the funeral but waiting for him at the gate is his nemesis, his father Joseph Palmer, an uncompromising judge, as well as one of the most famous local personalities. The judge is the result of a wonderful combined actor’s rehearsal, where the real surprise of the film is Robert Downey Jr. The actor in fact demonstrates a charisma and ardor like never before, but the most surprising aspect is the development of Hank’s human side. The interpreter achieves a wonderful transformation from self-centered arrogant to a truly mature man who is now done with the demons of the past. Together with Robert Duvall, the actor gives life to a wonderful narrative vortex and their difficult father / son relationship touches many levels: from the most intimate to the social one, in which two absolutely different generations speak.

