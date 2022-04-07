Special tribute! Jason Sudeikis thanks Olivia Wilde

UNITED STATES. – Jason Sudeikis would have left a little message for his ex-wife, Olivia Wilde in an episode of his series ted lasso. In an interview with AppleTV on the same set of the famous series. In it you can see several lockers in a sports locker room that contain several names. They usually represent the players on Jason’s character’s team.

Besides, in the other names they fill them with people from the production or names of people dear to the actors. For this reason, it seems that the comedian decided to leave a small tribute to his ex-wife. For this he used the surname Cockburnwhich seems to be the real surname of Olivia Wilde. Clearly this has left a number of fans of the show in awe.

It seems that Jason Sudeikis He also has no intention of removing the poster, it is that his relationship with Olivia is quite good. In addition, the same actor commented that it was the same actress who helped him face the show when he did not know if he should continue with it in the first place. Undoubtedly, the actress has a large part of the responsibility in creating it, for which she deserves her recognition.

Jason Sudeikis puts his ex’s last name on set

The story of the series seems to have started when Sudeikis helped create the character for a TV commercial. That same night, after the creative process, he had dinner with his then partner who told him that his idea could be a good idea for a television series. After this, they both started a campaign to be able to bring it to reality.

The paper of Olivia Wilde in all that became ted lasso was always recognized by Jason Sudeikis. It is that even after winning several Emmys, the actor thanked him for the support of his now ex-partner. It’s that they seem to have a really friendly relationship for the sake of their two children. Also, they both get along exceptionally well as they seem to have similar personalities.



