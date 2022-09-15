Special troops sent to the Dominican embassy in Haiti

The Dominican Republic sent special troops to protect its diplomatic headquarters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following the escalation of violence in the neighboring country.

Listín Diario learned that the team was sent in the last few hours, as a contingency plan.

Haiti is experiencing a political and social crisis that has unleashed violence, making the neighboring country more vulnerable, especially for women and children. Added to the situation is the scarcity and rise in fuel prices.

On Wednesday, protests against the increases were registered, and protesters blocked streets of Port-au-Prince with rocks, burning tires, metal bars, leaving the capital without traffic. Schools and businesses, including banks, were also closed as plumes of smoke rose across the city.

Dominican Republic restricts entry

Last week the Dominican government issued an alert through which it prohibits the entry into this nation of Haiti’s former interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, as well as 12 Haitian gang leaders: Jimmy Cherizier (Barbecue); Innocent Vitel’Homme (Vitelom – Gang Vitelom (Torcelle); Destina Renel aka Ti Lapli – Gang Grand Ravine; Wilson Joseph aka Lanmo San Jou, from the gang 400 Mawozo.

In addition to Claudy Celestin known as Chen Mechan- Gang Chen Mechan (Carrefour-Tabarre); Alexandre Ezechiel (Ze – Baz Pilat); Kempes Sanon Baz BelAir; Chery Christ-Roi, known as Chris-La; Felix Monel aka Mikano – Baz Waff Jeremie; Jean Pierre Gabriel aka Ti Gabriel – Gpèp; Alexis Serge Renel Ti Junior and Orlichen Emile (Pe Lebren-Baz Delmas).

Haiti in recent months

In recent months, the violence unleashed by the gangs has provoked hundreds of people, which has caused the deepening of the political and human rights crisis in the country, according to Human Rights Watch estimates.

A United Nations report records that gangs they have kidnapped and murdered, since the first days of last July, hundreds of people in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

According to the UN, in Haiti, 540 people were kidnapped and more than 780 killed between January and May of this year.

In the last five months of 2021, 396 people were kidnapped and 668 killed.

Among the recent deaths as a result of violence, are that of Haitian journalists Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles, happened last Sunday.

Latigue worked for Ti Jenn Journalis, and Charles for FS News. Both were attacked by an armed gang in the capital’s neighborhood of Cité Soleil, where they went to carry out, along with five other journalists, a report with the parents of a girl who was murdered.