“Special vehicles in infected places” – Corriere.it

from Fiorenza Sarzanini

Confidential emails sent by the Moscow embassy to plan the arrival of flights and 130 men destined for the anti Covid mission in March 2020

“They have been prepared medical brigades with facilities and equipment necessary to lend emergency assistance and treating the sick. It is planned to send special vehicles for the disinfestation of structures and inhabited centers in the infected locations“. It is 8.48 am on 22 March 2020. A verbal note sent by the Russian embassy is transmitted from the foreign ministry. It communicates the contents of the mission arriving from Moscow to the officials of the ministry, the government and the Civil Protection. And so he reveals that the Russians had warned the Italian government of their intention to “clean up” the public structures of the virus, obtaining the go ahead. But also that Italy had agreed to bear all the expenses for the arrival of 130 people.

It is precisely the emails and other documents collected during theCopasir investigation to reveal new e sensational background of that mission that began in March 2020, a few weeks after Italy entered the pandemic and lasted two months. Revealing how the terms of the agreement between the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and that of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin were very different from what was later revealed. Certainly the medical material was insufficient in relation to the needs and this feeds the suspicion that the Russians’ objective was espionage and not – as had been declared – humanitarian aid. Also because from the first email their condition was final: “We await answers to questions within three hours on diplomatic channels in Rome or Moscow”. Answers that were evidently affirmative, given that the first 11 military aircraft landed in Italy. And Italy has provided a program as it had been agreed from the beginning given that the text underlines how “to plan the flight and carry out humanitarian work, information on arrival airports and the locations where the Russian specialists will be sent“.

The document transmitted through the diplomatic channel reveals details of an operation impossible to plan in a few hours. It is in fact specified that «according to the agreements reached during the telephone interview between the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in order to help in the fight against coronavirus, the Russian side plans to carry out the following special flights daily from 22 March to 15 April on the Soci-Pratica di Mare-Soci route “. It is indicated the list of aircraft and the name of the commanders. Then it is specified that «the planes carry medical personnel, protective devices, medical equipment and means for the fight against the coronavirus “also highlighting that” flights are daily from 22 March to 15 April 2020 “. And again: «The take-off of the first plane is scheduled for 2 pm in Moscow, then four other airplanes will follow at a distance of one hour. Currently they are preparing 123 people and 7 vehicles for departure. Among the Russian specialists there will be 12 Italian language interpreters to ensure immediate communication with Italy expertsni “.

Officially the operation had been accepted to obtain masks and fans, which at the time could not be found in Italy. A humanitarian mission, according to the version provided by the Italian government at the time. The text of the agreement instead reveals that from the beginning Italy knew it had to pay all the costs. An account, it has now been discovered, of over three million euros. The Russians write: «The embassy will be grateful to this ministry if it wishes to obtain authorization from the competent Italian authorities for the overflight of the Italian territory and the stopover at Pratica di Mare airport. Please also provide the airport ground service as well as the refueling up to 50 tons of fuel as a courtesy. We count on the free refueling of Russian aircraft at Italian airports for the return flight and on the exemption from air navigation taxes, parking payment and other airport services’. Not only. The agreement specifies that all other expenses relating to the stay of the Russians in our country will also be borne by the Italian government. The letter to the embassy speaks of it as a wish, but the tone leaves no room for other options: “We hope that the questions of food, accommodation and life support for Russian doctors are resolved by the Italian side, as well as the provision of consumable materials necessary, for example for the operation of the artificial lung ventilation devices that will be brought from Russia ».